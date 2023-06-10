Steve Stricker makes PGA Tour history with 53 consecutive par or better rounds, surpassing Tiger Woods' record

Steven Stricker carded a 7-under 65 in the opening round of the American Family Insurance Championship. With this round, he surpassed Tiger Woods's record of 52 consecutive rounds at even par or better in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

In his 53-round streak so far, Stricker has played The Ally Challenge, Sanford International, and Constellation Furyk & Friends in 2022, followed by the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Regions Tradition, and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship this year.

Stricker was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"It wasn’t really on my mind but anytime you can pass Tiger Woods in something – and I may text him and just remind him that I did pass him – but seriously, I’m proud of that. I would have rather done that on the regular tour, but to do it out here is really special, too."

Tiger Woods achieved a streak of 52 consecutive par or better rounds in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. His streak began with the 2000 AT&T Byron Nelson and went until the second round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open.

In the span of eight events, Woods had won six of these: the 2000 Memorial Tournament, the US Open, the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, the WGC-NEC Invitational, and the RBC Canadian Open.

How has Steve Stricker performed in the 2023 season on the PGA Tour Champions?

Steve Stricker won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Stricker has been in phenomenal form this year. He has 12 top-5 finishes in the last 13 starts and only four times has he placed outside the top two. He has triumphed in three events this season.

Here's Stricker's performance in the events he played this season:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: 1

Chubb Classic: T2

Cologuard Classic: T8

Hoag Classic: T2

The Galleri Classic: T5

Insperity Invitational: 2

Mitsubishi Electric Classic: T5

Regions Tradition: 1

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: P1

Principal Charity Classic: T2

The 56-year-old golfer has won 14 events on the senior tour in his career and has earned nearly $10 million in his six years as a senior pro.

Who has the most consecutive rounds at par or under par on the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods still holds the record for the longest streak of consecutive par or under-par rounds on the PGA Tour.

Here's the complete list:

1. Tiger Woods: 52 (2001)

2. Fred Funk: 38 (2002)

3. David Ogrin: 35 (1997)

T-4. Charles Howell III: 34 (2003)

T-4. Vijay Singh: 34 (2001)

T-6. Harris English: 33 (2020)

T-6. Daniel Berger: 33 (2020)

T-6. Kenny Perry: 33 (2002)

T-9. Phil Mickelson: 31 (2001)

T-9. Tim Simpson: 31 (1988)

T-11. Bart Bryant: 30 (2005)

T-11. Retief Goosen: 30 (2004)

T-13. Kevin Na: 29 (2016)

T-13. Bob Estes: 29 (2002)

T-13. Craig Stadler: 29 (1997)

T-13. Nolan Henke: 29 (1991)

T-17. Scott Verplank: 28 (2008)

T-17. Phil Mickelson: 28 (2003)

T-17. Robert Allenby: 28 (2002)

T-17. Brad Faxon: 28 (2001)

T-17. Jesper Parnevik: 28 (1997)

T-17. Mark O'Meara: 28 (1992)

T-17. Duffy Waldorf: 28 (1992)

T-24. Steve Marino: 27 (2009)

T-24. Tiger Woods: 27 (2008)

