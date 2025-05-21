After Rory McIlroy's career Grand Slam achievement at the 2025 Masters, his rival Scottie Scheffler enjoyed a historic win at the 2025 PGA Championship. Although McIlroy ($250 M-worth golfer according to Celebrity Net Worth website) had a disappointing finish at Quail Hollow, the former World No.2 Steve Stricker has still dubbed him the only competitor Scottie Scheffler has on the Tour.

Ad

At the press conference at the Congressional Country Club, when he was asked about the era of Scottie Scheffler, Stricker said:

“Well, you knew you had to beat that guy usually. Tiger back in the day, and now it's Scottie Scheffler currently. You know -- or Rory, too. There's a handful of guys that, if they're on their game, you're going to have to have something special to win that week. It seems to be Scottie, Rory, or pretty much those two guys fighting for the top.”

Ad

Trending

Steve Stricker reflected that seeing top players perform at a high level is what motivates others to practice and improve. He noted that today's players likely watch competitors like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, and feel the need to elevate their games.

Stricker, the 1998 PGA Championship runner-up, added that this mindset was similar during his playing days when watching talents like Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, and Vijay Singh pushed him to keep working on his game. Observing such skill, he explained, often made him realize the gap in ability, which in turn inspired him to keep striving for improvement to compete in major events.

Ad

Comparing Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season so far

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have each played ten events in the 2025 season, with the former winning three tournaments compared to the latter's two victories.

Scheffler’s 2025 victories include the PGA Championship and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished at 31-under-par. Scheffler’s wins came at the Masters Tournament, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well.

Ad

Scheffler has recorded consistent finishes in every start, placing no lower than T25. He also posted multiple top-five results in addition to his two wins. McIlroy’s results have shown more variation, with strong performances in some events and mid-pack finishes in others.

In terms of PGA Tour earnings in 2025, Scheffler has collected $10,131,197, with large payouts coming from his win at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has also earned significantly and leads Scheffler in total prize money of $13,978,340 on PGA Tour events. Across the season, Scheffler’s placements have been steady in both majors and regular tournaments, while McIlroy’s peak performances have come in select weeks.

Both players have remained competitive throughout the season, entering the latter half with strong records and high rankings. The 2025 season to this point reflects almost similar success in wins but differences in consistency and scoring across events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More