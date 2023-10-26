Steve Stricker secures Charles Schwab Cup and over $4,000,000 with his incredible performance in 2023 season

Steve Stricker lifted the trophy at the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time in his career. The Charles Schwab Cup is the season-long award of the PGA Tour of Champions, similar to the FedEx Cup that is played after the PGA Tour. Stricker has already grabbed the title with two weeks still left.

He has an almost 2 million point lead over second-place sitter Steven Alker. With only 1,756,000 points up for grabs now, Stricker has finalized his place as the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. He will now tee it up at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix from November 9 to 12. By winning the Cup, he has won over $440,000.

Steve Stricker has won six events on the PGA Tour of Champions, which brings his winnings for the 2023 season up to $4 million. He has set the record for the Champions Tour in terms of earning, Stricker said via Golf Digest:

“This has been a goal of mine. I’ve wanted to win this, and I’ve put every effort into trying to play well.”

Stricker's year has been a memorable one for him, especially when age becomes a factor on the PGA Tour of Champions.

Steve Stricker's memorable 2023 PGA Tour of Champions season

Not only did Stricker win six events on the PGA Tour, but also finished outside the top 10 only once in the 16 events he made a start at. His lowest finish was a T15 finish at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. Of the six wins, Stricker won three major championships.

Steve Stricker carded a fantastic 7 under 63 at the Regions Tradition in Alabama in May. Just a few weeks later he beat Padraig Harrington at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Ranch Fields East in Frisco, Texas.

After, he won the American Family Insurance Championship followed by a major victory at the Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone Country Club.

Stricker will skip the TimberTech Championship, resting up ahead of the Charles Schwab Championship. The season has been a fantastic one for Stricker, and it has paid off, especially in terms of his earnings.