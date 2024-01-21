Golf
Steven Alker kicks off the 2024 Golf season with Mitsubishi Electric Championship victory

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 21, 2024 10:36 GMT
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker reacts after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Steven Alker had a flying start this year as he won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, the PGA Tour Champions season opener, beating Harrison Frazar by four strokes.

Alker carded 9-under 63 on Saturday, January 20, to aggregate at 25-under after three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. He sank seven brides and an eagle in his second straight bogey-free round. He bagged $340,000 for his eighth win on the Senior Tour.

Alker was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"Obviously I got a little bit lucky (referring to the par-5 seventh hole). Someone said it came off the lava rocks, or something happened up there. I didn’t see it. I hit a scrappy 4-iron and it ended up nice, and I made the putt.
"That was a big swing there. And I hit a beautiful shot into 8 (a 204-yard par 3, where Alker hit it to 6 feet) and made that one. I felt good after that. I hit some good tee shots from then on, and got into more of a groove."

Frazar, who was two strokes behind him after two rounds, had to settle for a runner-up after his 65. Stricker, the defending champion at Hualalai, finished solo third after shooting 66 on Saturday. The Charles Schwab Cup 2023 winner aggregated at 20-under after three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Alker said, as per the PGA Tour:

"I would have needed something pretty special to catch Steve today, he played great. He played great, and the one shot that he missed, hit off a cart path, hit in the rocks and to make an eagle, that's a three-shot swing right there. Then he just capitalized on it, right? ... You get a bounce like that, and capitalize like that, it's kind of your day."

Leaderboard explored for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship 2024

Here's the final leaderboard for the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship:

  • 1: Steven Alker (-25)
  • 2: Harrison Frazar (-21)
  • 3: Steve Stricker (-20)
  • 4: David Toms (-17)
  • T5: Scott Parel (-14)
  • T5: Stewart Cink (-14)
  • 7: Darren Clarke (-13)
  • T8: Jerry Kelly (-12)
  • T8: Rocco Mediate (-12)
  • T8: Stephen Ames (-12)
  • T8: Justin Leonard (-12)
  • T12: Mark Hensby (-11)
  • T12: Alex Cejka (-11)
  • T12: Ken Duke (-11)
  • T12: Ernie Els (-11)
  • T16: K.J. Choi (-10)
  • T16: Vijay Singh (-10)
  • T18: Mike Weir (-9)
  • T18: Miguel Angel Jiménez (-9)
  • T18: Thongchai Jaidee (-9)
  • T18: Colin Montgomerie (-9)
  • T22: Brett Quigley (-7)
  • T22: Bernhard Langer (-7)
  • T22: Lee Janzen (-7)
  • T25: Tom Lehman (-6)
  • T25: Steve Flesch (-6)
  • T27: Joe Durant (-5)
  • T27: Stephen Dodd (-5)
  • T27: Scott McCarron (-5)
  • T30: David Duval (-4)
  • T30: Rod Pampling (-4)
  • T30: Ken Tanigawa (-4)
  • T33: Olin Browne (-3)
  • T33: Corey Pavin (-3)
  • T33: Marco Dawson (-3)
  • T33: Paul Broadhurst (-3)
  • T37: Billy Andrade (-2)
  • T37: Dicky Pride (-2)
  • T37: Mark O'Meara (-2)
  • T37: Fred Couples (-2)
  • 41: Jay Haas (-1)
  • 42: Jeff Sluman (E)
