Steven Alker kicks off the 2024 Golf season with Mitsubishi Electric Championship victory

Steven Alker had a flying start this year as he won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, the PGA Tour Champions season opener, beating Harrison Frazar by four strokes.

Alker carded 9-under 63 on Saturday, January 20, to aggregate at 25-under after three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. He sank seven brides and an eagle in his second straight bogey-free round. He bagged $340,000 for his eighth win on the Senior Tour.

Alker was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"Obviously I got a little bit lucky (referring to the par-5 seventh hole). Someone said it came off the lava rocks, or something happened up there. I didn’t see it. I hit a scrappy 4-iron and it ended up nice, and I made the putt.

"That was a big swing there. And I hit a beautiful shot into 8 (a 204-yard par 3, where Alker hit it to 6 feet) and made that one. I felt good after that. I hit some good tee shots from then on, and got into more of a groove."

Frazar, who was two strokes behind him after two rounds, had to settle for a runner-up after his 65. Stricker, the defending champion at Hualalai, finished solo third after shooting 66 on Saturday. The Charles Schwab Cup 2023 winner aggregated at 20-under after three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Alker said, as per the PGA Tour:

"I would have needed something pretty special to catch Steve today, he played great. He played great, and the one shot that he missed, hit off a cart path, hit in the rocks and to make an eagle, that's a three-shot swing right there. Then he just capitalized on it, right? ... You get a bounce like that, and capitalize like that, it's kind of your day."

Leaderboard explored for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship 2024

Here's the final leaderboard for the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship:

1: Steven Alker (-25)

2: Harrison Frazar (-21)

3: Steve Stricker (-20)

4: David Toms (-17)

T5: Scott Parel (-14)

T5: Stewart Cink (-14)

7: Darren Clarke (-13)

T8: Jerry Kelly (-12)

T8: Rocco Mediate (-12)

T8: Stephen Ames (-12)

T8: Justin Leonard (-12)

T12: Mark Hensby (-11)

T12: Alex Cejka (-11)

T12: Ken Duke (-11)

T12: Ernie Els (-11)

T16: K.J. Choi (-10)

T16: Vijay Singh (-10)

T18: Mike Weir (-9)

T18: Miguel Angel Jiménez (-9)

T18: Thongchai Jaidee (-9)

T18: Colin Montgomerie (-9)

T22: Brett Quigley (-7)

T22: Bernhard Langer (-7)

T22: Lee Janzen (-7)

T25: Tom Lehman (-6)

T25: Steve Flesch (-6)

T27: Joe Durant (-5)

T27: Stephen Dodd (-5)

T27: Scott McCarron (-5)

T30: David Duval (-4)

T30: Rod Pampling (-4)

T30: Ken Tanigawa (-4)

T33: Olin Browne (-3)

T33: Corey Pavin (-3)

T33: Marco Dawson (-3)

T33: Paul Broadhurst (-3)

T37: Billy Andrade (-2)

T37: Dicky Pride (-2)

T37: Mark O'Meara (-2)

T37: Fred Couples (-2)

41: Jay Haas (-1)

42: Jeff Sluman (E)