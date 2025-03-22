Steven Fisk's hole-in-one changes his fate at the Valspar Championship 2025

Steven Fisk had a rollercoaster experience during the final few holes of the Valspar Championship 2025, where his ace helped him change his fate this week. He was all set to go home before that hole-in-one but will now play into his fourth weekend of the season.

On Friday, March 21, Fisk entered the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at 5-over and needed a miraculous performance to make the cut. He started with back-to-back bogeys and was now 7-over for the week.

However, things changed from there, as he picked up three birdies and an eagle to go 2-over after 36 holes, making it to the weekend by the barest of margins. This incredible stretch included the ace on the par-3, Hole 17, where his ball rolled into the pin after a couple of bounces.

The Valspar Championship is Steven Fisk's fourth cut of this season in eight starts. He had also made a T4 finish at his last start at Puerto Rico Open.

When will Steven Fisk tee off at the Valspar Championship 2025, Round 3?

Steven Fisk is paired with Thorbjorn Olesen for the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, March 22 at 6:39 am ET from the first hole.

Here's a look at all the tee times for the Valspar Championship 2025, Round 3:

6:30 am: Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen

6:39 am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk

6:48 am: Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott

6:57 am: Michael Kim, Matti Schmid

7:06 am: Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

7:15 am: Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson

7:24 am: Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes

7:33 am: Rafael Campos, John Pak

7:42 am: Danny Willett, Eric Cole

7:51 am: Ryan Gerard, Braden Thornberry

8:05 am: Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (a)

8:15 am: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:25 am: Nate Lashley, Luke List

8:35 am: C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi

8:45 am: Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood

8:55 am: Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger

9:05 am: Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner

9:15 am: Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin

9:30 am: Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power

9:40 am: Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley

9:50 am: Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

10:00 am: Rasmus Neergaard Petersen, Kris Ventura

10:10 am: Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy

10:20 am: Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

10:30 am: Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover

10:40 am: Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder

10:55 am: Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler

11:05 am: Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria

11:15 am: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim

11:25 am: Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka

11:35 am: JT Poston, Mac Meissner

11:45 am: Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners

11:55 am: Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens

12:05 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

12:20 pm: Davis Riley, Harry Hall

12:30 pm: Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul

12:40 pm: Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo

12:50 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An

1:00 pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland

