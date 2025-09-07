"Still #2 to Scottie Scheffler" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy being compared to Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Irish Open at The K Club in a dramatic finish on Sunday, September 7. American golfer Michael Kim updated this by sharing an original video post by DP World Tour on X. He compared Rory's striking victory with that of Tiger Woods; however, it didn't go well with some of the fans online.

The video showed Rory McIlroy's winning moment and title celebration from the Irish Open. He made a 30-foot eagle putt on the final hole of regular play to tie with Joakim Lagergren. In the playoff, McIlroy made a birdie on the third extra hole to win the tournament.

Kim shared the post on X, captioning it as:

"Wow this sounded like a (dare I say it) Tiger roar🫨"

Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714 Wow this sounded like a (dare I say it) Tiger roar 😳

The post received mixed reactions from the fans in the comments section. Some supported Kim's claim, while some disagreed. One fan commented on Kim's X post:

“Still #2 to Scotty. Still.”

Another fan commented:

"Come on, Michael! It's loud, but it isn't "Tiger Loud"!

One fan simply showed his disappointment with Kim's post, commenting:

"So sick."

While one fan supported, writing:

"Sounded like a Rory roar to me."

One fan commented:

"A Rory roar."

Another fan wrote:

"Irish Tiger?"

Image via X-@ Michael S. Kim

Rory McIlroy started the final round four shots behind the leader. He made key birdies and shot an eagle on the 18th hole to force the playoff. Lagergren also impressed with a long 3-wood shot on the par-five 16th hole, setting up a close contest.

Rory McIlroy hails 2025 as one of the best years of his career after Irish Open triumph

Rory McIlroy described 2025 as possibly the best year of his career after a dramatic victory at the Amgen Irish Open on Sunday. The World No. 2 celebrated a tough play-off win against Joakim Lagergren at The K Club.

This marked McIlroy’s 20th victory on the DP World Tour. McIlroy’s win came after a strong season that already included titles at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship, and the Masters.

His Masters triumph was particularly historic as it allowed him to complete the career Grand Slam, a rare achievement in golf shared by legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. During the post-round conference, McIlroy said:

“2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best of my career. To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my National Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year."

“We’re not finished yet. I’ve got a big week next week at Wentworth (in the BMW PGA Championship) and then obviously everyone’s looking forward to the Ryder Cup. I’m just so happy my game’s in good shape. I feel like I’m playing well. Excited for what’s coming up,” McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy also praised the energy of the sell-out crowd at Palmer North. Their loud support made the win feel even more special for the Irish star, who first won the Irish Open in 2016.

