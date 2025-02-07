“Still too expensive”; “Absolutely brilliant” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s latest ‘free-to-air’ channel announcement

LIV Golf has signed a deal with ITV Sports for free-to-air golf in the United Kingdom on television. The Saudi league recently started its fourth season on February 6, and soon after, they dropped news of their new broadcasting deal with ITV Sports.

All 14 events of the 2025 LIV Golf season will air on ITVX, with some specific rounds available to live stream on ITV1 and ITV4. Ahead of the start of the 2025 season, LIV Golf signed a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast their tournament in the USA.

LIV Golf confirmed their new broadcasting deal with ITV Sports on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption:

"CONFIRMED: LIV Golf to be shown free-to-air in the UK on @ITVSport 📺"

Fans jumped to the comment section to reflect their opinion on the deal. However, they had mixed reactions. Some called it expensive, while others raised queries about Fox.

"Still too expensive," a fan wrote.

"Still won't be watching it, a pile of sh*t. Giving it away to get more viewers. Embarrassing," a fan claimed.

Never watching anything on itv again. 3rd tier league anyway," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, some fans praised the deal and called it amazing for golf fans in the UK.

"Absolutely brilliant news. Amazing to finally have golf free to air on UK TV. Well done everyone," another fan wrote.

"What an amazing thing this is, well done ITV," one more fan said.

"Fantastic news," one more fan said.

LIV Golf's Ron Wechsler believes the deal with ITV is a "major milestone"

It's a big deal for LIV Golf as they take their series to a global level. Their events are also not limited to the USA. They started the season in Riyadh, and throughout the season, will host tournaments in different countries and cities such as Adelaide, the UK, and Hong Kong, among others.

LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Broadcast Partnerships and Programming Strategy, Ron Wechsler, called their deal with ITV a 'major milestone'. When asked to comment on this partnership, Wechsler said (as quoted by LIV Golf):

"Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world. With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league."

The LIV Golf series only has 14 tournaments in a season, with its events taking place in a stroke-play format but only on 54 holes. The series will conclude the 2025 season with the Team Championship in August.

