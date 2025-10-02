Stinger GC announces new signing as they reveal iconic South African sports figure as a part of the team

Stinger GC has added a major name to its roster of ambassadors, announcing South African rugby legend Bryan Habana as the newest figure to join the team. The announcement followed a teaser a day earlier, when the team hinted at a new addition with a South African flag, asking fans 'Who could it be?'

The news was confirmed on Wednesday, October 2, when the all-South African LIV Golf team revealed Habana in a social media post that read:

“ Our new signing, Bryan Habana, as Stinger GC ambassador.”

Habana, a Rugby World Cup winner widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest wings, has long been passionate about golf. In an interview with Today’s Golfer in February 2025, he spoke about how golf became his escape during his rugby career. He called the sport both competitive and calm.

“When I became a full-time professional rugby player, golf became that one opportunity to really break away. It was an outlet, a hobby. Golf has so many fascinating things going for it. There are very few things like it that can just calm you. Even though there’s competitiveness, there’s also a great sense of social interaction while being out in this incredibly beautiful and aesthetically pleasing place.”

Since LIV Golf began in 2022, Stinger GC has been made up entirely of South African players. The team is led by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and includes Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester. This line-up has stayed the same since 2023, making the team one of the most stable in the league.

The addition of Bryan Habana as ambassador comes as LIV Golf prepares for its first-ever event in South Africa. The tournament will take place at Steyn City in Johannesburg from March 20–22, 2026, and the team is expected to enjoy strong support from home fans.

Stinger GC finishes 2025 season as one of LIV Golf’s top teams

Stinger GC had a strong 2025 season, even after a slow start. Their big moment came at LIV Golf Chicago, where Dean Burmester sank a clutch birdie in a playoff to win the individual title. Just minutes later, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel delivered key birdies to help the team secure the win, making it one of the most exciting moments of the season.

The team carried that form into the Michigan Team Championship, reaching the finals and finishing third behind Legion XIII and Crushers GC. They also beat rivals Ripper GC in the quarterfinals.

Consistency was a big factor for Stinger GC this year. They finished in the top eight in 12 of 13 events and landed on the podium three times. Individual players also stood out, with Branden Grace recording three top-five finishes in his last four tournaments and Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel staying unbeaten in team match play at Michigan.

