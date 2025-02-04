"STROKE THIS GUY" – Golf podcast host blasts Tom Kim over slow play at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

Golf podcast host Tron Carter called out PGA Tour pro, Tom Kim, for slow play at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event. The South Korean golfer competed at the recently concluded PGA Tour signature event and finished in a tie for seventh place.

However, following the play, an X user, Tim Preston, took to his account to share a video of the golfer while complaining about his slow play in the game. He wrote:

"42 seconds to approach it. 23 seconds at address. 1:05 from Tom Kim to pump it OB. Golf has a serious problem."

Carter reshared the video on his X account along with the caption saying:

"STROKE THIS GUY. He’s the poster child for this shit. Slow play is just the tip of the iceberg. He acts like a third grader on and off the course."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Notably, the PGA Tour has been trying to tackle the problem of slow play by making required changes in their policies. Recently, they have also been testing the allowance of using distance measuring devices to solve the slow play issues in the game.

How did Tom Kim play at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Tom Kim started his outing at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the tenth hole of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He had a decent start to his game and made two birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two more birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under 69.

Kim was pretty impressive in the second round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He made three back-to-back birdies on the second, third, and fourth holes and added two more on the tenth and eleventh holes. He added a couple more birdies on the 14th and 15th and wrapped up the second round with a 7-under 65.

In the third round, he teed it up on the Pebble Beach Golf Links and carded two back-to-back birdies, followed by a bogey on the fifth, and then two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He made a bogey on the ninth. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made four birdies and two bogeys for a round of 4-under 68.

In the final round, Tom Kim started with a bogey on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the next. He made three more birdies and a bogey on the front nine and two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70. With a total of 16-under, Kim finished in a tie for seventh place. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy won the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback