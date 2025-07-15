Struggling Tom Kim splits with his caddie ahead of the Open Championship 2025

Reports of Tom Kim splitting with his caddie Paul Tesori, whom he had been working with for over a year, have flooded social media. The PGA Tour also issued a report confirming the matter ahead of the struggling golfer's start at the 2025 Open Championship.

Underdog Golf first reported on the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter). Not only did the media outlet announce the caddie split, but they also claimed that Kim is no longer working with a swing coach. The post also stated that the information was from PGA Tour's writer Paul Hadowanic.

Tom Kim parted ways with caddie Paul Tesori, per @PaulHodowanic. He's also no longer working with any swing coach consistently.

Paul Hodowanic confirmed with a story on the PGA Tour's website that Tom Kim split with Paul Tesori ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. According to the writer, the split was mutual.

Since the split, Tom Kim has played in two events and had Joel Stock on his bag. The PGA Tour star has also not been working with any swing coach consistently since the 2025 US Open.

Kim has been facing a heap of physical and mental struggles that have been hindering his performance on the golf course. As pace of play continues to be a prevailing issue, he has been noted as slower than most players.

Being viewed this way took a toll on his mind, as he wished to not be perceived this way. The PGA Tour pro also began making a lot of swing changes in the hopes of gaining consistent shots.

Tom Kim reveals that Scottie Scheffler makes him 'expect more from himself'

Ahead of competing in the 2025 Masters Tournament, a reporter asked Tom Kim if being friends with Scottie Scheffler made him a better player. The former revealed that getting to know and playing in close proximity to the World No. 1 golfer made him wish to be better.

Kim stated that he began expecting more of himself and pushed to work hard to reach the same stage as Scheffler. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's definitely lifting my expectations higher. I wouldn't say just because I'm friends with him doesn't mean it's helped my success. I would just say it's just helped the caliber that you kind of have to hold yourself onto. That's the big difference I've seen in myself. I feel like I've expected a lot more from myself, and the days that you don't really want to go out and practice, I feel like the things that he's done definitely makes you get to work."

Both Kim and Scottie Scheffler will be making appearances at Royal Portrush this week for the 2025 Open Championship.

