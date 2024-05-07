“Stunning” “That's what winning looks like” – Fans react to Nelly Korda’s look at the Met Gala

After setting the season on fire with her impressive run, LPGA star Nelly Korda stunned everyone with her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Her look received wide praise from fans on social media.

Nelly Korda is having an amazing season and has won five back-to-back titles on the LPGA Tour, the most recent being the Chevron Championship. Once again, she stole the show, but this time at the Met Gala, which took place on Monday. For the uninitiated, the Met Gala is an annual fashion event where stars from multiple fields make appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The world No. 1 golfer was a guest of Casey Wasserman at this year's Met Gala. Korda sported a red and green floral ankle-length dress based on this year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' Her dress was designed by acclaimed designer Oscar de la Renta.

Expand Tweet

Fans online showered praise on Korda for her amazing fashion and for impressing on the field outside of golf. Below is a look at some of the responses:

"Stunning," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"That's what winning looks like," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"with Ms Korda's Beauty and equally impressive Golf skills, it's easy to understand her record of success. KUDOS," one fan praised.

"Gorgeous! Nelly is an exceptional woman, on & off the course," this user commented.

"Queen of golf at the Met!🏆⛳️🏌️‍♀️🤗," another fan wrote.

"She looks fantastic," one fan wrote while praising Korda.

Is Nelly Korda the first golfer to attend the Met Gala?

Nelly Korda received wide praise for her appearance at this year's Met Gala. She became the first LPGA Tour star to attend the annual fashion event. However, she is not the first golfer to do so.

Before Korda, Tiger Woods attended the Met Gala in 2013 with his then-partner and former Olympian Lindsey Vonn. While golfers have made rare appearances at the event, many athletes from other sports have been regular features. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Lewis Hamilton, and many other sports superstars have graced the event.

This year, the likes of Hamilton, Odell Beckham Jr., Angel Reese, Serena Williams, and her sister Venus Williams graced the Met Gala with their presence.

As for Nelly Korda, she will return to action with the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup after a two-week break. The event will take place at Upper Montclair Country Club from Thursday, May 9th to Sunday, May 12th.