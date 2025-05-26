"Success often happens so slowly," - Amanda Balionis honors Ben Griffin with moving words after Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 win

Amanda Balionis penned down a heartfelt message for Ben Griffin after the American clinched his second PGA Tour title at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He was in contention for the title after the third round, as he took the lead after 54 holes in the game in a tie with Matti Schmid. In the final on Sunday, Griffin played a round of 71 while Schmid carded 72.

Following the win, Amanda Balionis shared a few pictures of her interview with Ben Griffin along with a message in which she candidly reflected on the American's journey and his two wins this season. She wrote:

"Success often happens so slowly and then, if you’re lucky, can happen all at once. @bengriffingolf paused his dreams of becoming a @pgatour player in 2021 and took a job as a mortgage broker. The North Carolina knew it wasn’t the end and gave it another shot.

"So much hard work, self belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month. 2021 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but what a ride it’s been for Griffin and his people who never gave up on the dream," she added.

Notably, prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin clinched his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this year at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, playing in a team with Andrew Novak. His team registered a one-stroke win over the Højgaard brothers, and again on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin had a one-stroke win in the game.

A look into Ben Griffin's performance in 2025

Griffin started the 2025 season with a T45 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the PGA Tour. He has some decent finishes this season, including T4 at the Mexico Open and the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, and then T8 at the PGA Championship.

Here are the results of the events Ben Griffin played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T45 (65, 70, 70, 68)

The American Express: T7 (66, 69, 66, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (69, 70, 73, 76)

WM Phoenix Open: T36 (71, 68, 68, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (74, 73, 74, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4 (67, 65, 67, 67)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T4 (68, 65, 66, 69)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T45 (75, 72, 72, 74)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (71, 74)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 70)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (70, 67, 68, 65)

Valero Texas Open: T40 (70, 70, 76, 74)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1 (62, 66, 61, 71)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (69, 69)

* Truist Championship: T46 (66, 70, 72, 70)

* PGA Championship: T8 (70, 69, 72, 69)

* Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (66, 63, 68, 71)

