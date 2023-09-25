"Sudden death playoff for the cup" - Ryder Cup star Justin Thomas has a 'crazy' suggestion to resolve ties in team golf

Justin Thomas feels there should be a sudden-death playoff as a tiebreaker after the Solheim Cup ended up in a tie between the US and Europe.

Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup after an incredible late comeback during the singles round on Sunday, Sept. 24. With only three singles matches remaining, the US had a 13-11 lead over the hosts.

However, the European squad mounted a remarkable recovery, with Maja Stark winning the next match. Carlota Ciganda's winning her singles match ensured their retention of the biennial event.

Europe had a chance to win the Cup in the final match, but Lexi Thompson's victory over Emily Pedersen meant both teams would settle for a tie. Thomas, thrilled by the brilliant finish of the Solheim Cup, congratulated both teams, tweeting:

"Unbelievable finish at @TheSolheimCup . Those clutch shots by @carlotagolf were amazing. Loved to see @Lexi go out and play great today in the anchor match. Extremely proud and happy for @CKnightGolf33 and her great play this week. Repping @AlabamaWGolf!"

Golf tipster Niall Lyons responded to Thomas' tweet, expressing the view that such a tournament shouldn't end in a tie. He replied:

"Thoughts on a drawn game JT? Should it be scrapped in favour of a playoff...surely the drama would be unreal for the sport"

Thomas liked Lyons' suggestion and opined that there could be a sudden-death playoff as a tiebreaker. He wrote:

"Would be crazy. Think it would be really cool. Both captains pick one player and sudden death playoff for the cup… sheeeesh"

It will be interesting to see if the organizers listen to the suggestion and bring any modifications to future editions of the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.

Where will Justin Thomas play next?

The 30-year-old American will next be competing in the Ryder Cup, which will begin on Friday, Oct. 29, at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

For the uninitiated, US captain Zach Johnson picked Justin Thomas despite the latter having a weak season. As per Johnson, the golfer is the heart and soul of Team USA and an emotional leader.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner failed to make the cut in six events and finished 71st in the FedEx Cup season standings. It resulted in him failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time.

After a forgettable FedEx Cup season, he made his third top-10 finish of the year at the Fortinet Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour Fall season.

One of the prime reasons for picking Thomas for the Ryder Cup despite his poor form is his record at the tournament. He has been one of the best players for the United States in team events.

His Ryder Cup record in two appearances is 6-2-1. He's 4-1-0 in 2018 and 2-1-1 in 2021. In the President's Cup, his record stands at 10-3-2. In the 2022 Presidents Cup, he ended the tournament with a 4-1-0. US fans will hope that Thomas shows up once again for the team at this week's event.