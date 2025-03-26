Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips is ready for a rematch with the PGA Tour Pro Min Woo Lee at the upcoming Houston Open. The Texas Children's Houston Open will take place this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course from March 27 to 30, boasting a purse of $9.5 million.

Ad

Karl Vilips will play in this week’s Houston Open and he's paired with Min Woo Lee, who accompanied Vilips at the junior tournaments in their amateur days. Vilips shared an Instagram story, which was a screenshot of their tee times, and captioned the post with:

“Finally getting our rematch @minwoo27lee”

Karl Vilips and Min Woo Lee's tee times ( via Karl Vilips' Instagram story)

Min Woo Lee reshared this story on his Instagram with caption:

Ad

Trending

“@koalakarl2001 lesgooo”

Karl Vilips and Min Woo Lee's tee times ( via Min Woo Lee's Instagram story)

Karl Vilips is paired with not only Min Woo Lee for the first round of the Houston Open. The group also includes Harris English, and they start at 9:15 am on the 10th tee. Following them, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, and Francesco Molinari are paired to tee off at 9:26 a.m. on the same tee. Danny Walker, John Pak, and Taylor Dickson are the last group to tee off at 3:42 pm on the 10th tee.

Ad

How did Karl Vilips perform in the 2024 and 2025 seasons?

Karl Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open in 2025 with a score of 26 under 262. Last year, he won the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship with a score of 25 under 259, and he had a second-place finish at the NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank with a score of 23 under 261. Here's a list of Vilips’ performances in the 2024 and 2025 seasons:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at the Vidanta Vallarta: T72, 74-65-76-69, 284 (E)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T39, 68-67-68-72, 275 (-9)

Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club: Winner, 65-67-66-64, 262 (-26)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut, 72-78, 150 (+6)

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): Missed cut, 74-75, 149 (+7)

Ad

2024 Korn Ferry Tournaments

The Ascendant pres. by Blue at the TPC Colorado: T13, 67-69-70-68, 274 (-14)

Price Cutter Charity Champ pres. by Dr Pepper at the Highland Springs Country Club: T15, 67-70-67-66, 270 (-18)

NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank at the Glen Club: T2, 65-67-66-63, 261 (-23)

Utah Championship at the Oakridge Country Club: Winner, 67-62-64-66, 259 (-25)

Pinnacle Bank Championship pres. by Woodhouse at the Club at Indian Creek: T24, 68-72-71-68, 279 (-5)

Magnit Championship at the Metedeconk National Golf Club: T50, 67-73-73-69, 282 (-6)

Albertsons Boise Open pres. by Chevron at the Hillcrest Country Club: T24, 67-67-67-70, 271 (-13)

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at the Vanderbilt Legends Club: Missed cut

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course): Missed cut

Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the French Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course: T20, 75-70-71-70, 286 (-2)

Ad

2024 DP World Tournaments

ISPS Handa Australian Open at the Kingston Heath GC: T46, 69-69-78-69, 285 (-2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback