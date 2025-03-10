Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips reveals ignoring boss Tiger Woods' call after Puerto Rico Open win

After Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips claimed the Puerto Rico Open, Tiger Woods wanted to congratulate him. However, the youngster revealed that he ignored the boss's call due to a slight misunderstanding.

On Sunday, March 9, Karl Vilips fired an 8-under 64 to claim the Puerto Rico Open. He posted a three-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen to register his maiden PGA Tour title.

During the winner's conference, Vilips revealed that he missed the golf great's call because he hadn't saved the number.

"Yeah, it was tough because I got on my phone after the round and I was just scrolling, like who was texting me? I think I got one from a random number that called me as well. Then there was a voicemail saying it's Tiger and I couldn't like process it in the moment, I was just trying to -- I'll get back to that later. That's pretty cool," he said.

"I think it's really special," - Sun Day Red's ambassador Karl Vilips reflects on representing Tiger Woods' brand

The 23-year-old recently became Sun Day Red’s first-ever signing. During the presser, he also reflected on representing Tiger Woods’s brand.

"I signed it three weeks ago, so not too long since a Sun Day Red player has gotten a win," he said. "I think it's really special. I think it shows me that there's a reason why they chose me to rep their brand and I'm just really happy to be able to do it in a way that's, you know, as myself."

"It's really cool and I know everyone at Sun Day Red team is going to be super happy. You've got to look good to play good, so yeah, it's really cool."

The purse size of the Puerto Rico Open was $4,000,000 and Karl Vilips bagged $720,000 as a winner's share. Rasmus Neergaard-Peterssen bagged $436,000 for a runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the top earners at the Puerto Rico Open 2025:

WIN: Karl Vilips (-26): $720,000

2: Rasmus Neergaard-Peterssen (-23): $436,000

3: Joseph Bramlett (-21): $276,000

T-4: Steven Fisk (-19): $196,000

T-4: Kieron Van Wyk (-19): $0 (amateur)

T-6: Matti Schmid (-18): $142,250

T-6: Davis Riley (-18): $142,250

T-6: William Mouw (-18): $142,250

T-6: Kevin Roy (-18): $142,250

T-10: Carson Young (-17): $113,000

T-10: Brandt Snedeker (-17): $113,000

T-12: Noah Goodwin (-16): $89,000

T-12: Paul Peterson (-16): $89,000

T-12: Garrick Higgo (-16): $89,000

T-12: Norman Xiong (-16): $89,000

T-16: Quade Cummins (-15): $55,240

T-16: Chris Korte (-15): $55,240

T-16: Philip Knowles (-15): $55,240

T-16: Trey Mullinax (-15): $55,240

T-16: Vince Whaley (-15): $55,240

T-16: Chan Kim (-15): $55,240

T-16: Chris Gotterup (-15): $55,240

T-16: Jeremy Paul (-15): $55,240

T-16: Cameron Champ (-15): $55,240

T-16: Austin Cook (-15): $55,240

