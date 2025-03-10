  • home icon
  Sun Day Red's new face overtakes LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith after PGA Tour triumph

Sun Day Red’s new face overtakes LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith after PGA Tour triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 10, 2025 12:30 GMT
Sun Day Red new face overtakes Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith in OWGR (image via getty)
Sun Day Red new face overtakes Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith in OWGR (image via getty)

Sun Day Red’s new face, Kyle Vilips, has overtaken LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith in the OWGR after winning the Puerto Rico Open. The PGA Tour triumph has propelled him up by over 130 spots in the latest rankings.

Vilips recently became the first-ever signing by Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. Last week, he entered the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, as World No. 246 in the golf rankings. However, he carded rounds of 65, 67, 66, and 64 over the four days to post a three-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

As per the latest rankings, Kyle Vilips is now ranked 106th in the world, sitting above the likes of Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka. While Smith has slipped to 107th in the rankings, Koepka is now ranked 181st.

Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the OWGR, holding an almost six-point lead over World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, followed by Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.

Here's a look at the top 50 ranked players in OWGR:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Collin Morikawa
  5. Ludvig Aberg
  6. Hideki Matsuyama
  7. Russell Henley
  8. Wyndham Clark
  9. Justin Thomas
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Keegan Bradley
  12. Tyrrell Hatton
  13. Sepp Straka
  14. Shane Lowry
  15. Maverick McNealy
  16. Bryson DeChambeau
  17. Patrick Cantlay
  18. Robert MacIntyre
  19. Viktor Hovland
  20. Billy Horschel
  21. Sahith Theegala
  22. Sungjae Im
  23. Thomas Detry
  24. Aaron Rai
  25. Adam Scott
  26. Tony Finau
  27. Nick Taylor
  28. Tom Kim
  29. Sam Burns
  30. Corey Conners
  31. Akshay Bhatia
  32. Byeong Hun An
  33. Jason Day
  34. Justin Rose
  35. Nick Dunlap
  36. Harris English
  37. Max Greyserman
  38. Denny McCarthy
  39. Brian Harman
  40. J.T. Poston
  41. Taylor Pendrith
  42. Daniel Berger
  43. Laurie Canter
  44. Lucas Glover
  45. Austin Eckroat
  46. Matthieu Pavon
  47. Stephan Jaeger
  48. Nicolas Echavarria
  49. Rasmus Hojgaard
  50. Ben Griffin
How did Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith perform in LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Both Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had an underwhelming performance at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. Smith tied for 20th at 7-under, eleven strokes back, while Koepka finished T35 at 5-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong:

  • 1. Sergio Garcia: -18
  • 2. Dean Burmester: -15
  • 3. Phil Mickelson: -14
  • 4. Lucas Herbert: -13
  • 5. Paul Casey: -12
  • T6. Jon Rahm: -11
  • T6. Tom McKibbin: -11
  • T6. Sebastian Muñoz: -11
  • T6. Peter Uihlein: -11
  • T10. Patrick Reed: -10
  • T10. Martin Kaymer: -10
  • T12. Kevin Na: -9
  • T12. Marc Leishman: -9
  • T12. Abraham Ancer: -9
  • T12. Joaquin Niemann: -9
  • T12. Chieh-Po Lee: -9
  • T12. Graeme McDowell: -9
  • T18. Harold Varner III: -8
  • T18. David Puig: -8
  • T20. Cameron Smith: -7
  • T20. Danny Lee: -7
  • T20. Louis Oosthuizen: -7
  • T20. Branden Grace: -7
  • T20. Charl Schwartzel: -7
  • T20. Tyrrell Hatton: -7
  • T20. Andy Ogletree: -7
  • T20. Cameron Tringale: -7
  • T20. Bryson DeChambeau: -7
  • T20. Mito Pereira: -7
  • T30. Richard Bland: -6
  • T30. Brendan Steele: -6
  • T30. Carlos Ortiz: -6
  • T30. Thomas Pieters: -6
  • T30. Bubba Watson: -6
  • T35. Matt Jones: -5
  • T35. Ben Campbell: -5
  • T35. Brooks Koepka: -5
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
हिन्दी