Sun Day Red’s new face overtakes LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith after PGA Tour triumph

Sun Day Red’s new face, Kyle Vilips, has overtaken LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith in the OWGR after winning the Puerto Rico Open. The PGA Tour triumph has propelled him up by over 130 spots in the latest rankings.

Ad

Vilips recently became the first-ever signing by Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. Last week, he entered the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, as World No. 246 in the golf rankings. However, he carded rounds of 65, 67, 66, and 64 over the four days to post a three-shot win over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

As per the latest rankings, Kyle Vilips is now ranked 106th in the world, sitting above the likes of Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka. While Smith has slipped to 107th in the rankings, Koepka is now ranked 181st.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the OWGR, holding an almost six-point lead over World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, followed by Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.

Here's a look at the top 50 ranked players in OWGR:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Ludvig Aberg Hideki Matsuyama Russell Henley Wyndham Clark Justin Thomas Tommy Fleetwood Keegan Bradley Tyrrell Hatton Sepp Straka Shane Lowry Maverick McNealy Bryson DeChambeau Patrick Cantlay Robert MacIntyre Viktor Hovland Billy Horschel Sahith Theegala Sungjae Im Thomas Detry Aaron Rai Adam Scott Tony Finau Nick Taylor Tom Kim Sam Burns Corey Conners Akshay Bhatia Byeong Hun An Jason Day Justin Rose Nick Dunlap Harris English Max Greyserman Denny McCarthy Brian Harman J.T. Poston Taylor Pendrith Daniel Berger Laurie Canter Lucas Glover Austin Eckroat Matthieu Pavon Stephan Jaeger Nicolas Echavarria Rasmus Hojgaard Ben Griffin

Ad

How did Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith perform in LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Both Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had an underwhelming performance at the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. Smith tied for 20th at 7-under, eleven strokes back, while Koepka finished T35 at 5-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong:

1. Sergio Garcia: -18

2. Dean Burmester: -15

3. Phil Mickelson: -14

4. Lucas Herbert: -13

5. Paul Casey: -12

T6. Jon Rahm: -11

T6. Tom McKibbin: -11

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: -11

T6. Peter Uihlein: -11

T10. Patrick Reed: -10

T10. Martin Kaymer: -10

T12. Kevin Na: -9

T12. Marc Leishman: -9

T12. Abraham Ancer: -9

T12. Joaquin Niemann: -9

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: -9

T12. Graeme McDowell: -9

T18. Harold Varner III: -8

T18. David Puig: -8

T20. Cameron Smith: -7

T20. Danny Lee: -7

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T20. Branden Grace: -7

T20. Charl Schwartzel: -7

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: -7

T20. Andy Ogletree: -7

T20. Cameron Tringale: -7

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T20. Mito Pereira: -7

T30. Richard Bland: -6

T30. Brendan Steele: -6

T30. Carlos Ortiz: -6

T30. Thomas Pieters: -6

T30. Bubba Watson: -6

T35. Matt Jones: -5

T35. Ben Campbell: -5

T35. Brooks Koepka: -5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback