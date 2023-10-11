Sungjae Im set to participate in the KPGA Genesis Championship this week

After winning the 2023 Asian Games gold recently, Sungjae Im, a South Korean professional golfer, is gearing up for another competition at the KPGA Genesis Championship. The tournament will get underway on October 12 and will finish on October 15.

Last week, the two-time PGA tour winner got a chance to make his country proud by winning the gold medal at the Asian Games. Now, he is looking to steal the show again at the upcoming tournament.

This will be Sungjae Im's third appearance in the Korean Tour event since 2017. Moreover, it's worth noting that the young golfer has triumphed in both his prior appearances on the same tour. This was at the 2019 Genesis Championship and the 2023 Woori Finance Championship.

Sungjae Im triumphed at the Asian Games

Sungjae Im recently played at the 2023 Asian Games in China at the West Lake International Golf Course. Paired with Si Woo Kim, the golfers gave a brilliant account of themselves, both as a team as well as individually.

The two of them teamed up here again after getting defeated in the Tokyo Olympics. They turned the tables this time around to not just win the gold medal but also obtain military exemption.

The duo shot a score of 76 under par to achieve victory. They defeated Team Thailand and earned an exemption from the mandatory 21-month South Korean military service.

After his successful triumph, the 25-year-old Sungjae spoke with the media and said:

"This has been the longest four days of my career. Every hole felt so important, and I knew every shot counted for our team event. I wanted to fight for every shot and do the best I could until the finish."

Furthermore, he added that he wants to focus more on the PGA Tour now.

"I think I should be able to stay focused even more on the PGA Tour. I feel like I can have a really long and successful run there. I think this will help me so much mentally."

While Sungjae Im finished in second position on the individual leaderboard, Si Woo Kim came in fourth place.