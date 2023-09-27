Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim vie for Gold at Asian Games to secure future of golf careers 

South Korean golfers Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim are currently in China competing for the 2023 Asian Games. They are competing not just for the gold medal, but also for the continuation of their respective careers. Both the golfers will be playing for South Korean military exemptions.

South Korea has compulsory 21-month military service requirment that can only be exempted under special circumstances. The ongoing Asian games have turned out to be a blessing for both the golfers who can secure their future with a golf medal win.

Previously, professional golfers from the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour weren't allowed to compete in the Asian games as it was striclty reserved for the Amateurs. However, the new rule change can highly benefit both Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim who can be exempted from compulsory military training.

Both Im and Kim had a similar chance during the Tokyo Olympics, but failed to get a gold medal for their country. If they fail to win at the Asian games, the pair will have another chance at the Paris Olympics in 2024. However, they will need to get selected to compete first. Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim have to give their mandatory military service by their mid-30s despite the championships they have won on the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour.

Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim are strong contenders to get a gold at the Asian games

The Asian games are a great platform for Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim to get exempted from mandatory military service and they have a decent chance of achieving it. Both the players are prominent golfers in the PGA Tour and have several championships to their name.

Additionally, Im currently ranks 27th in the world and has delivered top 20 finishes in four of his last PGA Tour events. On the other hand, Kim is ranked 40th and has qualified for the Tour Championship next year after finishing T17.

The golf competition at the Asian games will begin on from the 28th of September and will go on till the 1st of October. The events will be played out at the West Lake International Golf course, located in Hangzhou.