"Super happy" Xander Schauffele gives health update after final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Reigning PGA and Open champion Xander Schauffele shared an update on his health after playing this week in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first Tour event since The Sentry in early January.

A rip injury sidelined Schauffele for eight weeks leading up to this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. He finished tied for 40th at Bay Hill this weekend, finishing the four rounds at a total of four over par.

PGATOUR.com's Paul Hodowanic posted on X about his discussion with Xander Schauffele after the 31-year-old star finished the final round on Sunday.

"Chatted with Xander Schauffele after his round Sunday. Said he leaves feeling fully healthy, without any setbacks. 'That was the biggest thing. That’s probably the biggest win of the week.' 'Not being able to play enough golf coming in here, was rolling the dice a little bit. All scans were clean, but super happy with how I feel. Definitely with the added golf didn’t feel any strain or any worse, so that’s a big bonus.' Schauffele will play THE PLAYERS and assess after that. He hopes to play one of Valspar or Valero for some extra Masters prep," Hodowanic's post read.

Schauffele is currently ranked number three in the Official World Golf Ranking, narrowly behind second-placed Rory McIlroy. He was ranked number two up until his latest layoff due to the injury.

Xander Schauffele to repeat last year's success in 2025?

Schauffele after winning the 2024 Open Championship (via Getty)

Schauffele had the best season of his career in 2024, winning his first two major championships - the PGA Championship in May and then the 152nd Open Championship in July. His win at last year's PGA Championship was his first professional win since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Xander Schauffele narrowly outdueled Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla Golf Club in last year's PGA Championship. He had a dominant final round in The Open at Royal Troon Golf Course last summer, shooting a six-under-par 65.

On top of his two major wins last year, Schauffele also had good showings at the other two majors. He finished in solo eighth place at The Masters in 2024, finishing the tournament at one under par.

Schauffele played well at last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, finishing tied for seventh place at one under par. He finished five shots behind the winner, Bryson DeChambeau, who narrowly lost to Xander Schauffele the month prior at Valhalla.

Xander Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024 (via Getty)

Schauffele heads to TPC Sawgrass next week to play in The Players Championship. He's played well at the event in recent years, finishing tied for second last year, losing by one shot to Scottie Scheffler. Schauffele finished tied for 19th in the event in 2023.

Schauffele will aim to add to his trophy room this season now that he's back to feeling healthy.

