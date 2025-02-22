"Surely land a spot on the Ryder": Fans rally behind Jordan Spieth as he commits to next week’s Cognizant Classic

Jordan Spieth has committed to play in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week. The PGA Tour's Florida swing begins next week at the PGA National Resort in Florida. Fans are rallying behind Jordan Spieth and shared their views as he committed to play the Cognizant Classic.

NUCLR Golf shared this news on X (formerly called Twitter) with the caption:

"UPDATE — in an unexpected move last night, Jordan Spieth committed to next week’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National (formerly Honda Classic)."

Reacting to this post, fans are rallying behind him, saying he can secure a spot in the Ryder Cup.

"If he keeps up his recent play, he’ll end up Top 10 in FedEx Cup pts and surely land a spot on the Ryder Cup team."

"Let’s get it Jordan!"

Another fan commented and said Spieth is trying to earn a spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Ryder Cup.

"Trying to earn a spot at API and overall work towards a spot at the Ryder Cup," a fan wrote.

"I bet Jordan plays A LOT of golf this year to earn a spot on the RC team," commented a fan.

"It’s a Ryder Cup year. You’ll see a lot of the US hopefuls playing more often over the coming months, trying to get themselves that automatic spot," another fan wrote.

Since Jordan Spieth coming back from an injury, a fan wrote he needs reps to test his wrist before the peak PGA Tour season begins.

"He needs reps to test his wrist. Gotta see how it’s gonna hold up heading into the meaty part of the season," another fan said.

Jordan Spieth will be headlining the field at Cognizant Classic: Imagn

Spieth will be competing in the Cognizant Classic (Honda Classic previously) for the first time in his career. He will have a few prominent names accompanying him next week, like Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Russell Henley.

How has Jordan Spieth performed in all PGA Tour events so far in 2025?

Jordan Spieth has had a decent start to the PGA Tour season this year. He has competed in three events this year so far, with a T4 finish at Phoenix Open his best result. Spieth had a decent start to the 2024 season as well but missed his track after that and eventually finished 67th in the FedExCup rankings.

However, he was troubled with a wrist injury and struggled the entire season before undergoing surgery in the post-season break. So it will be interesting to see how he performs this season.

Here's how Spieth has performed in all the PGA Tour events so far this season.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Score: 288 (E) – Position: T69

– 288 (E) – T69 WM Phoenix Open – Score: 268 (-16) – Position: T4

– 268 (-16) – T4 The Genesis Invitational – Score: 150 (+6) – Position: CUT

