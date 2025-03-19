"Surprising move", "Great course fit" - Rory McIlroy committing to 2025 Houston Open before Masters leaves fans shocked & excited

Rory McIlroy has indicated after his Players Championship title win that he will compete at the Texas Children's Houston Open before the Masters Tournament. McIlroy defeated J.J Spaun after a three-hole playoff on Monday to claim his second Players Championship.

However, fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to the news expressing mixed opinions about the Irish man's next move in a tweet made by NUCLRGOLF.

A user wrote:

"Surprising move"

Previously, McIlroy has featured at the Houston Open four times, but since 2014 he has only made the top 10 once and has also missed the cut once.

Another fan wrote:

"Great course fit"

Beyond everything, he will be eyeing another win at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam. This is mainly how it has been for the golfer since 2015.

Here are a few more reactions from golf fans worldwide:

"Oh wow! I didn't expect him to attend, I thought he was going to take a break." - A fan wrote.

"Honestly he has no choice.. Rory needs to keep up with this momentum before Augusta if he wants to win another jacket." - A fan remarked.

"I'm actually not surprised. For years he has skipped this tournament and played bad at the masters, he wants to keep the momentum and change things up going into the masters. I like the decision." Said a fan.

Also joining the field in 2025 is the golfer Rickie Fowler. Fowler is a fan-favorite on the TOUR after recently winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This year, Fowler played and finished tied for 21st at The American Express and tied for 18th at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Jason Day, who is currently ranked 35th, will also be joining the field in 2025. He finished tied 8th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World no. 8 Wyndham Clark have also confirmed they are making an appearance on the field in 2025.

McIlroy’s $995 Uber gamble pays off with Players Championship victory

McIlroy, at the Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass, had to request a change in clubs during the final round at the Players Championship. The Uber ride cost him $995, but the risk is what landed him the title as he had to make changes to his TaylorMade bag.

He told the media after the historic win on St Patrick's Day how important it was for him to make those changes.

“Sort of going back to what I’m comfortable with. I tried new woods for the first three days,” McIlroy explained. “Didn’t quite work out the way I wanted it to. So, yeah, I went back to my old stuff today. I led strokes gained off the tee in both Pebble and Torrey, so it was a really good idea to change,” McIlroy remarked.

He was seven strokes behind going into the final round when he decided to put in the request to his manager to find a way to get him his old clubs. And this is how he overpowered J.J. Spaun to claim his second victory at the event.

