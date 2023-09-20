Suzann Pettersen transitions from a fearsome player to a ‘relaxed’ Solheim Cup captain

Suzann Pettersen is a veteran of the game who has played in multiple Solheim Cup fixtures and now serves as the captain for team Europe. The Norwegian golfer had inadvertently used a cuss word during her rookie campaign in Interlachen in 2002.

However, she has come a long way from that and now is a mother of two children. Additionally, her temparament has changed massively and 42-year-old is now more relaxed.

After playing in both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, she is now tasked with preparing team Europe in their three-peat charge against team USA. Pettersen believes she's up for the challenge and wants to make her players feel comfortable when appearing on the big stage while representing their nation.

Moreover, she's also inspired by previous captains for the Solheim Cup including Catriona Matthew and has learned from them. She wants her players to feel relaxed and comfortable on the field instead of taking performance pressure.

“I really admire how Beany [Catriona Matthew] captained the last two Solheim.”

Suzann Pettersen added via Golf Digest:

“Obviously I've seen other great captains, but Beany showed how just being herself in all aspects made it so easy for the players to feel comfortable. So I'm going to be a more relaxed Suzann that you've probably seen.”

Pettersen has made the transition from a fearsome player on the course to a relaxed and mature captain who puts the needs of her players before herself.

Suzann Pettersen believes her competitive side has changed after becoming a mother

When she was a youngster, Suzann Pettersen was known for her feistiness and extremely competitive nature. However, after becoming a mother of two children, her outlook towards life and golf has changed.

The 42-year-old believes her competitive side has taken a backseat after she became a mother. Instead, she now focuses on the team while her determination is still intact.

“My most important key is to kind of facilitate for the players, the surroundings of the team, make sure the energy is there."

Pettersen added:

“My competitive side has changed a little bit through becoming a mother and then stepping away from a competitive life. That feistiness and determination I had inside the ropes is probably still there, but it doesn't come out as often as it used to."

Maybe, team Europe will need Suzann Pettersen's competitive nature as they attempt to do the impossible on Friday. Solheim Cup is probably the biggest event in Ladies professional golf and Pettersen will not shy away from adapting to her younger self if needed.

