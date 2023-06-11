Swedish golfer Dani Holmqvist maintains lead as championship Sunday approaches at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Dani Holmqvist, the second-round leader of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, holds the lead with a score of -11. She played the first round of 64 and stunned people with a score of 67 on Saturday, June 10.
She maintained one stroke lead over Hyo-Joo Kim followed by Ashleigh Buhai. Atthaya Thitikul secured the fourth position after finishing with a score of under seven.
Dani Holmqvist told the media after the second round:
“You know, it's always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way, because it's a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in."
Speaking about the final round, she said:
"Just try and stay in my own bubble and picture the flights and just fall in love with those and just try and execute as good as I can.”
She went on to add:
“Well, I hope it turns out better than it did that time. You know, I think there are so many good and talented players in this field, and it's going to be low scores (tomorrow). Only thing I can do is try to do the best that I possibly can, and hopefully that's enough.”
2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic Round 2 leaderboard
After the second round of the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Dani Holmqvist was at the top of the leaderboard, while three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist was tied for tenth place in a three-way tie with Ayaka Furue and Soo Bin Joo.
The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard is as follows:
- 1. Dani Holmqvist: -11
- 2. Hyo Joo Kim: -10
- 3. Ashleigh Buhai: -8
- T4. Atthya Thitikul: -7
- T4. Matilda Castren: -7
- T4. Chiara Noja: -7
- T4. Brianna Do: -7
- T4. Jenny Shin: -7
- T4. Yan Liu: -7
- T10. Ayaka Furue: -6
- T10. Soo Bin Joo: -6
- T10. Anna Nordqvist: -6
- T13. Jeongeun Lee6: -5
- T13. Georgia Hall: -5
- T13. Dottie Ardina: -5
- T16. Linnea Strom: -4
- T16. Albane Valenzuela: -4
- T16. Wichanee Meechai: -4
- T16. Sophia Schubert: -4
- T16. Sarah Schmelzel: -4
- T16. Ruoning Yin: -4
- T16. Lauren Hartlage: -4
- T16. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -4
- T16. Marina Alex: -4
- T16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -4
- T16. Lee Anne Pace: -4
- T27. Gurleen Kaur: -3
- T27. Lindy Duncan: -3
- T27. Brooke M. Henderson: -3
- T27. Mi Hyang Lee: -3
- T27. Haru Nomura: -3
- T27. Alena Sharp: -3
- T27. Periyun Reto: -3
- T27. Emily Kristine Pederson: -3
- T36. Minami Katsu: -2
- T36. Yuna Nishimura: -2
- T36. Gerina Mendoza: -2
- T36. In Kyung Kim: -2
- T36. Su Oh: -2
- T36. Mariah Stackhouse: -2
- T36. Jing Yan: -2
- T43. Sung Hyun Park: -1
- T43. Ruixin Liu: -1
- T43. Bianca Pagdanganan: -1
- T43. Celine Borge: -1
- T43. Ana Belac: -1
- T43. Angela Stanford: -1
- T43. Wei-Ling Hsu: -1
- T43. Jeongeun Lee6: -1
- T43. Mei Reid: -1
- T43. Jasmine Suwannapura: -1
- T43. Kelly Tan: -1
- T43. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: -1
- T43. Sei Young Kim: -1
- T56. Jennifer Chang: E
- T56. Alexa Pano: E
- T56. Yu Liu: E
- T56. Dewi Weber: E
- T56. Annie Park: E
- T61. Samantha Wagner: +1
- T61. Aditi Ashok: +1
- T61. Sierra Brooks: +1
- T61. Lauren Stephenson: +1
- T61. Allison Entey: +1
- T61. Manon De Roey: +1
- T61. Linnea Johansson: +1
- T61. Dana Fall: +1
- T61. Riley Rennell: +1
- T61. Stacy Lewis: +1
- T61. Haeji Kang: +1
- T61. Marissa Steen: +1
- T61. Bailey Tardy: +1