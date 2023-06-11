Swedish golfer Dani Holmqvist maintains lead as championship Sunday approaches at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Dani Holmqvist, the second-round leader of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, holds the lead with a score of -11. She played the first round of 64 and stunned people with a score of 67 on Saturday, June 10.

She maintained one stroke lead over Hyo-Joo Kim followed by Ashleigh Buhai. Atthaya Thitikul secured the fourth position after finishing with a score of under seven.

Dani Holmqvist told the media after the second round:

“You know, it's always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way, because it's a position you really want to be in, we work hard to be in."

Speaking about the final round, she said:

"Just try and stay in my own bubble and picture the flights and just fall in love with those and just try and execute as good as I can.”

She went on to add:

“Well, I hope it turns out better than it did that time. You know, I think there are so many good and talented players in this field, and it's going to be low scores (tomorrow). Only thing I can do is try to do the best that I possibly can, and hopefully that's enough.”

2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic Round 2 leaderboard

After the second round of the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Dani Holmqvist was at the top of the leaderboard, while three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist was tied for tenth place in a three-way tie with Ayaka Furue and Soo Bin Joo.

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard is as follows:

1. Dani Holmqvist: -11

2. Hyo Joo Kim: -10

3. Ashleigh Buhai: -8

T4. Atthya Thitikul: -7

T4. Matilda Castren: -7

T4. Chiara Noja: -7

T4. Brianna Do: -7

T4. Jenny Shin: -7

T4. Yan Liu: -7

T10. Ayaka Furue: -6

T10. Soo Bin Joo: -6

T10. Anna Nordqvist: -6

T13. Jeongeun Lee6: -5

T13. Georgia Hall: -5

T13. Dottie Ardina: -5

T16. Linnea Strom: -4

T16. Albane Valenzuela: -4

T16. Wichanee Meechai: -4

T16. Sophia Schubert: -4

T16. Sarah Schmelzel: -4

T16. Ruoning Yin: -4

T16. Lauren Hartlage: -4

T16. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -4

T16. Marina Alex: -4

T16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -4

T16. Lee Anne Pace: -4

T27. Gurleen Kaur: -3

T27. Lindy Duncan: -3

T27. Brooke M. Henderson: -3

T27. Mi Hyang Lee: -3

T27. Haru Nomura: -3

T27. Alena Sharp: -3

T27. Periyun Reto: -3

T27. Emily Kristine Pederson: -3

T36. Minami Katsu: -2

T36. Yuna Nishimura: -2

T36. Gerina Mendoza: -2

T36. In Kyung Kim: -2

T36. Su Oh: -2

T36. Mariah Stackhouse: -2

T36. Jing Yan: -2

T43. Sung Hyun Park: -1

T43. Ruixin Liu: -1

T43. Bianca Pagdanganan: -1

T43. Celine Borge: -1

T43. Ana Belac: -1

T43. Angela Stanford: -1

T43. Wei-Ling Hsu: -1

T43. Jeongeun Lee6: -1

T43. Mei Reid: -1

T43. Jasmine Suwannapura: -1

T43. Kelly Tan: -1

T43. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: -1

T43. Sei Young Kim: -1

T56. Jennifer Chang: E

T56. Alexa Pano: E

T56. Yu Liu: E

T56. Dewi Weber: E

T56. Annie Park: E

T61. Samantha Wagner: +1

T61. Aditi Ashok: +1

T61. Sierra Brooks: +1

T61. Lauren Stephenson: +1

T61. Allison Entey: +1

T61. Manon De Roey: +1

T61. Linnea Johansson: +1

T61. Dana Fall: +1

T61. Riley Rennell: +1

T61. Stacy Lewis: +1

T61. Haeji Kang: +1

T61. Marissa Steen: +1

T61. Bailey Tardy: +1

