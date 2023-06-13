"Swing-wise, there is no pain" - Collin Morikawa shocks everyone with back injury update ahead of the US Open Golf 2023

Collin Morikawa has revealed that he feels recovered from his recent back injury to face the U.S. Open. According to his words, "there is no pain" two weeks after the Memorial Tournament.

In a press conference held Tuesday at the Los Angeles Country Club, home of the U.S. Open, Morikawa explained that he may start "kinda weirdly" but only as a way to take precautions.

Here are some of Collin Morikawa's words, according to SB Nation:

“We are swinging fine; there is no pain swinging right now, wich is great. I might be teeing up kinda weirdly this week, so don’t take too much into that, but it is just precautionary.

“We do so much leaning with our back and bending over that it is just built-in bad movement patterns. For me, it is just being able to make sure I bend properly from the hip rather than putting too much stress. It is just precautionary with how I am moving, but swing-wise, there is no pain.”

Morikawa also shared with the press how he felt at the time of the injury.

“We were in the gym warming up, doing some reactive exercises. I went after it with my back, and it sucked because it felt like I was grinding for three days to put myself in contention, and we figured some things out Saturday afternoon, and that’s when you are excited to wake up [on Sunday].”

The merger question and Collin Morikawa's response

It was expected that Collin Morikawa (as well as the rest of the players) would be asked questions about the recent deal between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. However, his answer took an interesting turn:

“Yeah, I don't know anything. So I'll talk about my FORE Youth Project that we're doing. It's this Maggie Hathaway project. It's amazing. It's in a community that is for underprivileged kids, kids that don't have an opportunity to play.

"It's not the case for everyone, but there really is, and mots people are playing public municipal golf courses, and the change of this golf course is going to be great. It's going to give opportunities I think that I've learned from golf that are able to just teach kids just the real world. School teaches a lot of things, but the real world is you can learn a lot from golf. That's my answer.”

Collin Morikawa, a native of Southern California, also expressed that his participation in this edition of the U.S. Open, the third major of the PGA Tour season, makes him feel at home.

He added that he has been staying at his parents' house since Saturday and that the city of Los Angeles is his "favorite spot in the world".

