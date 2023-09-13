“Take my money now!” – Fans react to the ‘dope’ Ryder Cup limited-edition TaylorMade Stealth 2 USA driver

As the Ryder Cup approaches thick and fast, the USA team has unveiled their brand new TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver for the tournament. The limited edition driver is specially designed for the Ryder Cup. It has a print of the biennial tournament.

It is blue and red on top with a touch of white on the sides. The driver has a red handle with a black edge just at the head of the driver. On one side, the company's name is printed and USA is written in block letters on the other side.

The NUCLR Golf posted a video of the brand new driver on their X account with a caption, saying:

"The limited-edition TaylorMade Stealth 2 USA driver is absolute fire 🔥 #RyderCup."

Fans jumped into to comments section to write:

"Take my money now!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

US Ryder Cup team 2023 WITB

The 2023 USA Ryder Cup team is made of current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, this year's Major tournament winners Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark, American top-ranked golfers Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

It also includes 2023 Farmers Insurance Winner Max Homa, 2023 Rocket Mortgage winner Rickie Fowler, rising star Sam Burns, former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, LIV golfer Brooks Koepka and former World No.2 Collin Morikawa.

Here is the golf gear these golfers use in their tournaments:

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS tour prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

#2 Wyndham Clark

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees; Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees; Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX)

Irons: Titleist T200 (3) Titleist 620 CB (4-9) (Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9))

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 46.10F, 52.12F, 56.10S, WedgeWorks 60A wedges (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

#3 Brian Harman

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees; Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S)

3-Wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees; Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 2 S)

Irons: Titleist U500 (3-5; True Temper Dynamic Gold S300), Titleist 620 CB (6-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold S300)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50, 54, 60 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

#4 Patrick Cantlay

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 @8.75 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

3-Wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX)

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), AP2 (4-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-08M @57, 6o-T @61) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron T-5 Proto

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

#5 Xander Schauffele

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

3-Wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond High Launch (16.5 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees; Mitsubishi Kai’li White 90 TX)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-K @61) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Prototype 7CH

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Proto

#6 Max Homa

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees; Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX)

3-Wood: Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees; Fujikura Ventus TR Red 8 X)

5-Wood: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Red 9 X)

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100S (4), Titleist 620 (5-9) KBS Tour Hybrid 105 X (3), KBS S Taper 130 (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (P, G, S, L) KBS S Taper 130g (P) KBS HI-REV 2.0 135 X (G,S), KBS HI-REV 2.0 125 X (L)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

#7 Rickie Fowler

Driver: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X)

3-Wood: Cobra Aerojet LS (14.5 degrees @13.5 degrees; Aldila Tour Green 75 TX)

5-Wood: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees; UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 8F5)

Irons: Cobra King Forged Tour (4-PW) KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+

Wedges: Cobra King (54, 56, 58 degrees) KBS Tour 610

Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

#8 Sam Burns

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S (9 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX)

3-Wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (16 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-AW) Project X 6.5 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold x100 Tour Issue (AW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-14F), Titleist WedgeWorks B7 Proto (60-T) True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue (56, 60)

Putter: Odyssey O Works 7S Black

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

#9 Justin Thomas

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @ 9.25; Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

3-Wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees; Mitsubishi AV RAW Blue 85 TX)

5-Wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @ 19.5; Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X)

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 621 JT (5-9) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T, 60-K) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X9 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

#10 Jordan Spieth

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (10 degrees @9.25; Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

3-Wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees; Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX)

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees; Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid IZ 95 X)

Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9) Project X 125 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F @47, 52-08F @51.5, 56-10S @55.5), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T @60.5) Project X 125 6.5 (46), Project X 120 6.0 (52-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

#11 Brooks Koepka

Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II (10.5 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 70 TX)

3-Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX)

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-9) Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack Raw (46-10 Mid), RTX6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52-10 Mid, 56-10 Mid, 60-6 Low) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

#12 Collin Morikawa

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

3-Wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket 3 (14 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

5-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), P7CM (7-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 56-08LB), TaylorMade MG4 TW (60) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

Ball: TaylorMade TP