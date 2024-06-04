“Talk about pi**** off” - LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter sounds off on British Airways after airline holds back his golf club baggage

LIV Golf professional Ian Poulter was not happy with British Airways after they held back his golf club baggage. He also added that the golf bag wasn't overweight.

Poulter is set to return to action this week with LIV Golf Houston. The eighth event on the Saudi-backed circuit's calendar will take place from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9, at the Golf Club of Houston.

On Monday, June 3, Ian Poulter shared a screenshot on Instagram of an email he received from British Airways. The email stated that his bag couldn't travel with him on the flight. Furious about this, the golfer slammed the company in a follow-up note.

"FFS @british_airways so disappointing," he wrote. "I checked in 2 hours 20 minutes before the flight. What could possibly be the excuse. Just received the email 3 hours into the flight. I wouldn't have bothered flying if you're not sending my golf clubs. Can't swing fresh air."

"Talk about pi**** off @British_Airways." he added. "The golf bag wasn't over weight. I took it to over size and scanned it and watched it go down the belt. #Pathetic."

It's not the first time a player expressed his disappointment with flight management. Last week, Canadian professional Adam Hadwin also slammed Air Canada for misplacing his golf clubs.

Has Ian Poulter ever won on LIV Golf?

Ian Poulter has been playing his third season on LIV Golf but has never won a single title on the circuit. He hasn't achieved many top-10 finishes over the years.

During his first season on LIV Golf, Ian Poulter finished 31st while his team, Majesticks GC, secured a sixth-place finish. In the second season, he slipped to 34th, and his team finished at the bottom.

This season is no different, as the veteran Englishman is currently placed 37th halfway through the season. In the seven events played so far, his best result has been T8 in Hong Kong.

Here's a look at Ian Poluter's performances on LIV Golf over the years:

2022:

LIV Golf London: 20

LIV Golf Portland: 41

LIV Golf Bedminster: 14

LIV Golf Boston: 19

LIV Golf Chicago: 29

LIV Golf Bangkok: 1

LIV Golf Jeddah: 32

2023:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 12

LIV Golf Tucson: 35

LIV Golf Orlando: 44

LIV Golf Adelaide: 26

LIV Golf Singapore: 28

LIV Golf Tulsa: 22

LIV Golf DC: 26

LIV Golf Andalucía: 13

LIV Golf London: 11

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 31

LIV Golf Bedminster: 40

LIV Golf Chicago: 27

LIV Golf Jeddah: 39

2024:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 28

LIV Golf Las Vegas: 21

LIV Golf Jeddah: 51

LIV Golf Hong Kong: 8

LIV Golf Miami: 29

LIV Golf Adelaide: 52

LIV Golf Singapore: 35