Talor Gooch considers himself “one of the best players in the world” after LIV triumph

Talor Gooch may have missed the chance to win his fourth title on the LIV Golf Jeddah, but, he did not miss the season-long individual championship title. He finished as a solo second at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City after tasting a defeat at the hands of Brooks Koepka in the playoffs.

In a video shared by LIV Golf on X (formerly Twitter), the 31-year-old golfer was heard saying that winning the individual championship title was like a dream come true. He also described himself as one of the best golfers in the world.

"Man, it's special," he said. "You know, again, you know I've always felt that I was good enough to be a professional golfer and play against the best in the world. And you know, now to be here to, I think consider myself one of the best in the world."

Talor Gooch also added that winning the championship title was like validating what kind of season he has had in the LIV Golf league.

"It's what I've been dreaming about since I was, you know, nine years old. So, to get to this point of my career and to have this validating of a season it's, yeah, words can't describe how much it means and just how satisfying it is," Gooch said.

The American had a change of fortunes after he joined the LIV Golf League. Before being part of the 12-team tour, he had registered just two wins as a professional golfer. However, in just one season on the breakaway series, he had recorded three wins.

"It's not surprising" - Talor Gooch speaks on LIV Golf getting rejected by OWGR to earn points

The breakaway series had been fighting for their golfers to earn world rankings points since their inception. However, just before the Jeddah event, their request was again disapproved by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) board.

While speaking to the media, three-time title winner and the season-long individual champion Talor Gooch expressed his disappointment with the board rejecting the League's plea. He said via LIV Golf:

"It's not surprising given everything that's gone on the last 1-1/2 years. Nonetheless, it further confirms the irrelevancy of the OWGR. Their job is to rank players all around the world; it's not players' and tours' jobs to conform to what they decide is worth getting ranked, or how you're able to get ranked."

Talor Gooch felt that it was the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) board's responsibility to find a solution to reward players with ranking points on any of the golf tours across the globe.

Not just Gooch, but also, other LIV Golfers like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, and many others have expressed their disappointment in missing out on the ranking points.