Talor Gooch downplays $3.65B-worth NBA side’s Championship win after LIV Andalucia triumph

The Oklahoma City Thunder capped an impressive season by defeating the Indiana Pacers to win the NBA Championship title in June. The $3.65B-worth side beat its rivals 103-91 in Game 7 of the Finals to win the franchise’s maiden title since relocating from Seattle in 2008 and Talor Gooch was there to celebrate it. However, the ace golfer has now downplayed his favorite NBA side’s victory after winning LIV Golf Andalucia.

Ad

For the unversed, Gooch shot a 1-under 70 at Valderrama on Sunday. The Smash GC player finished at 8 under to beat Legion XIII skipper Jon Rahm in his home event. Following the win, his fourth individual crown, the 33-year-old was forced to pick between it and the Thunder’s NBA championship and he chose his own win. However, the former PGA Tour winner said the basketball side’s win was “super special” to him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Interestingly, the golfer revealed it would’ve been a “tough next few weeks” if he failed to win in Spain on Sunday.

Replying to a media query to pick between his LIV Andalucia win and Thunder’s NBA championship title, Talor Gooch said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Definitely winning here, but that was special. That was super special. There was no downside with that. I was happy just to be there. Here, if I don't win here, it's going to be a tough next few weeks.”

Ad

Talor Gooch becomes LIV Golfer with most wins

Talor Gooch’s win at LIV Andalucia takes his Saudi-backed series’ trophy collection to 13, making him the most successful player on the circuit. He was previously tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 12 combined wins.

For the unversed, Gooch has so far won four individual trophies and seven team titles with three different sides. The former PGA Tour pro won the Team Championship in 2022 with 4Aces GC and the Individual Championship in 2023 with RangeGoats GC, making him the player with most trophies on the breakaway series.

Ad

Speaking after the record win, Gooch revealed that he was unaware of the statistic. He further joked about it and said:

“That’s a pretty cool stat… I didn’t know I had the most trophies on LIV. I’ll be sure to let everyone know in JCB (at LIV Golf UK) that that’s the case.”

Ad

Listed below is the top-10 on 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia individual leaderboard:

WIN: Talor Gooch -8

2: Jon Rahm -7

3: Abraham Ancer -5

T4: Matt Jones -4

T4: Tom McKibbin -4

T4: Branden Grace -4

T7: Cameron Tringale -2

T7: Cameron Smith -2

T7: Dustin Johnson -2

T10: Sebastian Munoz -1

T10: Jason Kokrak -1

T10: Sergio Garcia -1

T10: Jinichiro Kozuma -1

T10: Patrick Reed -1

Gooch will now return for the LIV Golf UK, being played at JCB Golf & Country Club from July 25-27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More