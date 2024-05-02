“Talor Gooch isn’t going to be happy about this”, “Shouldn’t come to this for the GOAT” - Fans react as Tiger Woods gets special entry for US Open

On Thursday, May 2, Tiger Woods received a special exemption to participate in the 2024 U.S. Open at the legendary Pinehurst course in June. This was the only major of the season for which Woods did not have a spot in the field until now.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) released the news on its social media profiles and has generated a massive amount of reaction from fans. The post on X (formerly Twitter) has had more than 120,000 views in less than an hour.

Most fans have reacted positively to this news, although there have been those who have seen the humorous side of the issue. One of them posted the following:

"Winning a US Open should be a lifetime exemption, shouldn’t come to this for the goat."

Another reacted as follows:

"Talor Gooch isn’t going to be happy about this."

Let's take a look at some other reactions on X:

"Why does he need a special exemption? He's a three time winner," a user posted.

"He should get a special exemption every year," another fan wrote.

"To quote the Capital One commercials 'this is the easiest decision in the history of decisions,'" was what another user said.

"See you at Pinehurst Tiger!" wrote another one.

Tiger Woods - "I'm honored to receive this exemption"

Tiger Woods himself reacted publicly to this special exemption granted to him by the USGA to participate in the US Open. Woods issued the following statement to thank the USGA for the exemption (via NUCLR GOLF):

"I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

Tiger Woods has participated in 22 editions of the US Open, 18 cuts passed (he retired in 1995). He has won three times (2000, 2002 and 2008) with two second places, eight Top 10s and 15 Top 25s. His most recent participation in the event was during the 2020 edition, when he was cut.

The course where the U.S. Open will be played in 2024 (Pinehurst No. 2) saw Woods finish second in the 2005 edition of the event itself. Woods also won the Big I Junior Classic in 1992, playing the No. 7 course at Pinehurst Resort.