An unknown person edited Talor Gooch's Wikipedia page after the golfer made a dig at Rory McIlroy.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Gooch commented that if McIlroy wins the Masters and completes his grand slam without LIV Golf pros in the field, his win will have an asterisk. Following Gooch's remark, someone edited his Wikipedia page and added an asterisk to his LIV wins. Further, the user inserted a footnote explaining that the asterisk indicated Gooch's wins came without McIlroy in the field.

Kevin Casey of Golf Channel shared a screenshot of Gooch's edited Wikipedia page on X (formerly Twitter):

Earlier, Gooch said that McIlroy's possible career grand slam would come with an asterisk.

"If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his (career) Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there's just going to be an asterisk," he said as per Australian Golf Digest. "It's just the reality. I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there."

Rory McIlroy has won four majors in his career, but the Masters Tournament remains the only one he has yet to claim. Despite making seven top-ten finishes, including a runner-up position in 2022, he has never been able to cross the final hurdle at Augusta National.

As for LIV Golf professionals' current status, thirteen golfers have received invitations to the upcoming Masters. Interestingly, Talor Gooch is the only one among the top six in last year's standings who did not receive an invite to Augusta National. His current 499th position in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) makes him ineligible for automatic qualification. It's important to note that only the top 50-ranked golfers receive automatic qualification.

Gooch finished first in the LIV Golf standings last year with three wins. However, these victories could not be reflected in his world rankings as the events on the Saudi-backed circuit are suspended from earning any points.

How has Talor Gooch performed in the majors?

So far, Talor Gooch doesn't have a great record to boast at the majors. He has appeared 11 times in the majors and hasn't made a top-ten finish in even one. His best performance was the T14 finish at the 2022 Masters Tournament. This was the only year he appeared in all four majors. He had a T20 finish at the PGA Championship that came the same year.

The T33 finish at the Open Championship 2021 is Talor Gooch's best result at the event. He made his debut at the majors in 2021 at the US Open, and his 66th-place finish was his best result at the event.

Last year, the 32-year-old golfer played three of the four majors but could only make it to the weekend at the Masters Tournament where he finished T34.