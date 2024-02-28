Talor Gooch told to 'shut up' by PGA Tour golfer over his Rory McIlroy remarks - "All the guys who should be at Augusta National, they will be"

Talor Gooch, the reigning points leader in LIV Golf, was not invited to the Masters. While another LIV member (Joaquin Niemann) was given an exemption into the field, Gooch didn't qualify through his OWGR rank nor did he receive an exemption. That didn't sit right with him, as he believes he and other LIV snubs should be heading to the Augusta National Golf Club this year.

Pro golfer Rocco Mediate disagreed with him and criticized Gooch's comments about the Masters. He said via NUCLR Golf on X (formerly Twitter):

"So if Rory wins The Masters there should be an asterisk... I wonder why that is? Everybody that belongs in The Masters, all the past champions that are on LIV are playing. Is it because he's not in? What has he ever done? What has he ever done?! The fact that he was the best player on LIV last year is an embarrassment. Fact."

Mediate further added about the LIV star's comments and his perceived arrogance:

"So he's won one tournament on the PGA Tour does that mean he can count that whenever the he*l that was? No one cares. So please, he just needs to be quiet, go about his business, take all his money. Just stop it."

The former PGA Tour star was also incensed that Gooch would name-drop Rory McIlroy in his rant:

"To say something about Rory, are you kidding me? Are you absolutely kidding me? It's embarrassing. LIV should be going… 'Dude, you need to shut up, just shut up, we'll handle this'. All the guys who should be at Augusta National, guess what, they will be."

Expand Tweet

Mediate doesn't believe there's any controversy over certain LIV players not being in the Masters field. While Gooch will not be present at the Masters, Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, reigning champion Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith will be in attendance at the Major.

What did Talor Gooch say about Rory McIlroy?

It's no secret that Rory McIlroy is chasing a career Grand Slam. All he needs is to win the Masters, and he's been itching to win a Major since his last victory in 2014.

Rory McIlroy got called out by Talor Gooch

With the Masters around the corner, Talor Gooch, seemingly upset over his exclusion, said that if McIlroy wins this year at Augusta, his Grand Slam would be marked by an asterisk (via ESPN):

"If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his [career] Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there's just going to be an asterisk. It's just the reality. I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there."

Talor Gooch also went on to say that he hopes the Masters and OWGR would begin respecting players on LIV Golf. No OWGR points are awarded for their events, and the Masters doesn't exclude them, but they do have a bit more difficult time qualifying for all Majors.