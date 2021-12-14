TATA Steel Tour Golf Championship to commence on December 16

The TATA Steel Tour Golf Championship will be held at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur from December 16 to December 19. The championship is jointly hosted by TATA Steel Group and PGTI.

The golf championship is the season-ending event of the 2020-2021 TATA Steel-PGTI season.

The golf tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied. In the four rounds of the championship, half the field will play their first nine holes at Golmuri Golf Course and the second nine at Beldih Gof Course.

The second half of the field will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and the second nine at Beldih.

The tournament will feature a glittering field that includes some of the biggest names in Indian golf. Defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jyoti Randhawa, SSP Chawrasia, Shubhankar Sharma and Udayan Mane will be in action in the golf championship.

Golf tournament to feature players from Order of Merit

The field will also feature the top-60 from the PGTI Order of Merit. They include Karandeep Kochhar, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, Chikkarangappa S, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat and Manu Gandas.

Two-time European Tour winner and former Asia No. 1 Shubhankar Sharma will also be in action in the golf tournament. Shubhankar will be competing in the tournament after five years.

Shubhankar, a European Tour regular, last played in Jamshedpur at the 15th TATA Open in 2016 and went on to win.

The TATA Steel Tour Golf Championship will decide the PGTI Order of Merit championship for the 2020-2021 TATA Steel-PGTI season.

The two venues are both lush green, beautiful and very well-maintained, with the charming Dalma Hills in the background.

The event will offer a handsome prize purse of ₹1.5 crore and will feature an elite field of 74 professionals.

