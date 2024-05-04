Taylor Pendrith becomes 3rd player to achieve back-to-back eagles this season

Taylor Pendrith shot back-to-back eagles on 5 and 6 in round three at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Saturday. He tried to take the lead and shot 30 on the front nine.

The Richmond Hill native is the third player to hit back-to-back eagles, joining Adan Svensson and Ryan Fox. Pendrith hit 67 to maintain his position at 11 under heading into the weekend.

Taylor Pendrith is seeking for his first major title in 2024. He has had two finishes in the top-10. He joined the PGA Tour in 2022 and dreams of playing at Augusta National. The 32-year-old is 107th in the World Golf Rankings.

Taylor Pendrith leads in round 3 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Taylor Pendrith is T1, taking over from Jake Knapp, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 despite battling an injury. In an interview after round 2 (via PGA Tour), Pendrith said:

"You got to do some solid shots or the balls are going to do some crazy things, so hit some solid drives on 16 and 18. ... and had good luck on 18 just missed it, but overall very happy"

On being asked about putting himself in contention for Sunday (Round 3), Pendrith said:

"There's still guys out there and there's some birdies coming in so I haven't even looked really at the leaderboard, so I'm sure I'll be a few behind but, yeah just try and enjoy it and go out there and keep doing the same stuff I've been doing."

Taylor Pendrith injured his left shoulder for more than a year and had three non-surgical operations.

He said that there have been improvements in his shoulder and wants to prevent himself from major surgery due to the long recovery. He said (via PGA Tour) on Thursday, May 2:

“Been tough mentally for sure, I would say my game is built around driving the golf ball and I've lost a lot of speed in the last year.

"Now I'm getting it back, so I can I guess fully commit to my driver swing and hit it hard again; whereas before I would flinch or ease off. Mentally it's been difficult. Getting back to kind of how I like to play golf I guess and can swing hard on the shots, so that’s a good feeling.”

Round 4 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 starts at 8 am (ET). The TV coverage will be from 1-3 pm (ET) on Golf Channel and Peacock and 1-6 pm (ET) on PGA Tour Radio.