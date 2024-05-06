Taylor Pendrith WITB: Exploring the Canadian golfer's bag

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner Taylor Pendrith won the event by one stroke ahead of runner-up Ben Kohles. The Canadian earned 500 FedEx Cup points to move up to 34th place in the rankings.

Here's a look into the PGA Tour star's bag:

Driver: Ping G430 LST 9 degrees with ACCRA TZ Six ST shaft

3 wood: Ping G430 Max 15 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 6.5 TX

7 wood: Ping G425 Max 20.5 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 90 6.5 TX

Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4 iron & 5 iron), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6 iron to 9 iron) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 Tour Rack (46 - 10 mid, 52 - 10 mid, 56 - 10 mid, 60 - 9 full) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa with SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso 1.0

Grips: Golf Pride Multi-Compound Plus 4

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Taylor Pendrith 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson stats

Taylor Pendrith won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 23 under, earning $1,710,000 and 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Pendrith has an average driving distance of 318.50 yards with an accuracy of 64.29% and his longest drive at 350 yards. Hitting 36 out of 56 fairways off the tee, he has a strokes gained of 3.975 off the tee.

Pendrith hit 54 out of 72 greens giving him a greens in regulation percentage of 75% and strokes gained in approach to the green at 0.576.

He averaged around 1.57 putts per green in regulation with strokes gained in putting at 3.723. He has a scrambling percentage of 83.33% with 15 out of 18 up and downs made successfully and 40% in sand saves with 2 out of 5 up and downs made from the bunker.

Taylor Pendrith leads the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson in most eagles made with two eagles made back-to-back on the par-5 5th hole and par-4 6th hole of TPC Craig Ranch. He made 22 birdies, 45 pars, and 3 pars.