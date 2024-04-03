“Taylor Swift is massive in my household” - Billy Horschel says he isn’t the biggest ‘swiftie’ but he stays 'Fearless'

Billy Horschel recently shared that his daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans and they gifted him a 'Fearless' bracelet. He mentioned that while he isn't a big fan himself, he appreciates the sentiment of being fearless, which the bracelet represents.

Horschel is currently competing at the Valero Texas Open this week. He had a tough last season, finishing 90th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he is still working to secure a spot at the Masters Tournament, with this week being his last chance. However, he has recently shown good form, achieving two back-to-back top-12 finishes and a top-5 finish at the TPC San Antonio, which should secure his spot at Augusta.

During the Tuesday press conference ahead of the Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour senior manager Doug Milne asked Horschel about the 'fearless' bracelet he recently started wearing.

"So listen, Taylor Swift is massive in my household," he said. "My girls went to a Taylor Swift concert last year in Atlanta with my wife and they are massive Swifties."

Horschel revealed that his eldest daughter, Skylar, made him a bracelet that he had been sporting for almost a year. The bracelet bears the nicknames of all three of his children. He said that following the Players Championship, he told his team and his wife, Brittany, that he needed to play with less fear moving forward. Upon hearing this, she made him another bracelet that read, 'Fearless.'

"I sort of had a dream I think Sunday night of Players," Horschel added. "woke up Monday morning and we were talking about Valspar is a week before I left that Monday morning, I said yeah, I think I'm just going to put a Sharpie on my left wrist that says 'fearless' because I had a dream seeing fearless on my left wrist. She said, well, I'll just make you a bracelet, so she made me a bracelet."

Notably, Fearless is one of the highly popular albums by Swift, but both of them didn't realize this, and all of this was a mere coincidence.

"I'm not the biggest Swiftie," the 37-year-old golfer continued. "I get asked about it a lot from the fans now when I sign autographs, they ask if I'm a Swiftie or are they friendship bracelets or anything."

He added that it was a cool thing and that it also kept him in the right frame of mind while playing.

How has Billy Horschel performed this PGA Tour season so far?

The seven-time PGA Tour winner has made eight starts this season so far and has missed three cuts. He has made two top tens, and the T7 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open last week was his best result so far.

Here's a look at Billy Horschel's performance in 2024:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T18

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: T41

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9

The Players Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T12

Texas Children's Houston Open: T7