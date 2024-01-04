Scottie Scheffler has re-signed with TaylorMade, his exclusive golf equipment sponsor. They have had the World No.1 golfer for a while now and they're extending him once more. The deal will see Scheffler continue to use the company's clubs and equipment for years to come.

Scheffler initially signed with TaylorMade in 2022, and they had his partnership for that year and the next one. With 2024 and beyond on deck, the company isn't wasting any time making sure they get to keep arguably the best golfer on tour right now.

TaylorMade is widely considered one of the best golf equipment brands out there, and their partnership with one of the most talented players on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf helps that. They'd like to maintain that status moving forward, so they've inked Scheffler to stick around.

Scottie Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler is on top of the world right now. The star golfer earned his second consecutive Player of the Year award, showcasing what a terrific year he had and how well he's been playing.

Scottie Scheffler was named PotY

Scheffler ended up as the first back-to-back winner of the award since Tiger Woods won it three years in a row from 2005 to 2007. The World No. 1 said (via ESPN):

"I've never been one to boast about my accomplishments, so sitting in front of a microphone, I'm not going to sit there and tell you how great I am. That's not really my thing. But at the end of the day, like I said, I'm proud of the year I had. The consistency was something that I'm very proud of."

Scheffler beat out a ton of good candidates, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

"I think it was a close race. It could have gone either way. Yeah, like I said, I'm very grateful for the players voting for me, and it's extremely special to be able to win this award again," Schoffler added.

Many believe Jon Rahm had a very strong case after he won The Masters in 2023. He was also briefly the World No. 1 golfer and was part of the team that dominated the Ryder Cup, while Scheffler and the Americans faltered in the competition.

Rahm's decision to leave for LIV Golf doesn't change the fact that he was an exceptional star on the PGA Tour, but it does leave a taste in the mouth of the voters. Leaving the tour is a tough pill to swallow, and it might have made things a little harder on voters.

That certainly does not discredit the year Scheffler had. He was excellent from start to finish, ending 2022 at No. 1 and finishing 2023 as well in the same position.

Scheffler won the PLAYERS Championship and WM Phoenix Open while putting together one of the best statistical PGA Tour seasons of all time. He won the Byron Nelson award for posting the lowest scoring average at 68.63.

Stunningly, that is the seventh-lowest of all time and it's the best for any golfer who isn't named Tiger Woods. Scheffler also led the Tour in eight other statistical categories during 2023.