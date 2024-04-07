TaylorMade teases 'class session' involving Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood are three of the main players in TaylorMade's sponsorship catalog. It is no coincidence that the three stars are featured in virtually all of the brand's promotional campaigns, such as the one that will be launched on Monday, April 8.

Coinciding with the first day of the week of the Masters Tournament, TaylorMade will launch a new promotional video featuring Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood. The brand announced on social media:

"Class is in session. Stay tuned tomorrow."

This new promotional video produced by TaylorMade follows the one released a week ago which also featured Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood. In the previous video, they were joined by four other stars sponsored by the brand: Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Brooke Henderson.

In the video released a week ago, the seven players were grouped into two teams, America (captained by Tiger Woods) and Europe (captained by Rory McIlroy). They competed in driving accuracy, all using the new TaylorMade Qi10 driver.

TaylorMade is known for its promotional actions involving Tiger Woods and other stars. Their videos celebrating Christmas are famous.

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood are on their way to the Masters

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood will be at Augusta National Golf Club starting Monday to participate in the Masters tournament beginning Thursday, April 11.

Woods will arrive after playing only one event in the current season, The Genesis Invitational. The 15-time Major champion had to withdraw during the second round at Riviera due to illness.

The golf world will be anxiously watching his performance at Augusta National as many fans doubt he will be fit to play. Woods is one of the main legends of the event with five victories throughout his illustrious career.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, will play in the Masters after stringing together two wins and a second-place finish in his last three tournaments (Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, Houston Open). Scheffler's season includes eight tournaments played with seven top 10s, including his two victories.

Tommy Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 only once in five tournaments played on the PGA Tour this season (four cuts made). However, the Englishman did score a victory in the DP World Tour opener of the year (Dubai Invitational).

Scheffler is one of the main favorites to win the Masters title in 2024 according to specialized forecasting sites. He is joined by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

As for Fleetwood, although he is not in most people's predictions, the Englishman has always been a solid player at Augusta National. In seven appearances at the Masters, he has suffered only one cut and has finished in the top 20 three times. He finished 33rd in 2023.