Team Europe appoints Jose Maria Olazabal as vice-captain for Ryder Cup 

Jose Maria Olazabal has been named as the fourth vice-captain for Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup team. Having played for Team Europe seven times, Olazabal brings a wealth of experience that captain Luke Donald will certainly enjoy.

With Olazabal being heavily involved in the Ryder Cup over the last several decades, his announcement as vice-captain was not unexpected.

Elated to be back on as vice-captain, a duty which he has carried out several times before, Olazabal said via Golf Monthly:

“With my previous experiences in the Ryder Cup I am obviously thrilled to be back involved once again. I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring – I’m really excited to be part of it all again.”

Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope



José María Olazábal is ready to help the European team deliver pic.twitter.com/7BsKPgUAHe "Our goal is to help Luke and the team perform well at this Ryder Cup."José María Olazábal is ready to help the European team deliver

However, the announcement did come as a shock to the 57-year-old. Olazabal now joins Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, and Nicolas Colsaerts as the fourth vice-captain for the team, and he intends to do his utmost to see the team win.

“It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came. My role will be the same as the rest of the Vice Captains, namely to support and help Luke and the 12 players in any way we can, so they can perform at their best and be able to win that trophy back,” he added.

Jose Maria Olazabal's illustrious history at the Ryder Cup

Team Europe captain Luke Donald is excited to have Olazabal in the backroom team. Olazabal was the captain in 2012 when Donald was on the team, and the latter is convinced that there is no better fit for vice-captain than Olazabal himself.

“When you think of José María Olázabal, you immediately think of the Ryder Cup. He brings amazing passion and I couldn't be more excited to have him on board," Donald insisted.

Between 1987 and 2006, Olazabal formed an excellent partnership with Seve Ballesteros. Together, they scored 12 out of the 15 points from all their outings. Olazabal has played 31 times, winning 18 matches.

However, his most remembered appearance was when he captained the team in 2012, scripting a historic victory over the US at the Miracle of Medinah. Olazabal has previously been a vice-captain in 2008, 2010, and 2014.