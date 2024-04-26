"Team Europe will dominate for years": Golf world reacts to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton possibly joining 2025 Ryder Cup team

The golf world woke up on Friday, April 26, to the news that Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm would be eligible for the Ryder Cup. The new CEO of the DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, announced the news at a press conference.

Rahm and Hatton had been in limbo regarding their chances of representing Europe in the Ryder Cup since their move to LIV Golf. As such, this latest development has generated a huge amount of fan reaction on social media.

One X (formerly Twitter) user summarized what, in his opinion, will be the future of the Ryder Cup:

"Team Europe will dominate for years to come"

Another user expressed the following opinion:

"So the US gives a Ryder Cup away for the 'cause' and the Euros say 'Nope.'"

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"This could be big. Also maybe the first step in the Euro Tour creating distance between themselves and the PGA Tour," a fan wrote.

"Shouldn't be allowed other players weren't allowed when they done the same thing," posted another user.

"Kudos if this is legit. World wants to see them together they gave up on the pga so they don’t get to play those events but let’s keep the Ryder cup and non pga majors full of talent," was the opinion of another user.

"Wow. I’m shocked. Rory really came full circle on this matter…" another fan said.

Jon Rahm made his move to LIV Golf public in December 2024, while Tyrrell Hatton followed suit a month later. Since then, the question of whether or not they would be allowed to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup has been on the minds of many fans. Both Rahm and Hatton were crucial to the European triumph in 2023.

What did the DP World Tour CEO say about the team's integration into the Ryder Cup?

Guy Kinnings, the new CEO of the DP World Tour, held a meeting with the press on Friday in which he not only affirmed that both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are eligible for the team but that the rules do not even need to be modified to do so.

This was part of what Kinnings said (via BBC):

"The reality is, under the current rules, if a player is European, a member of the DP World Tour and abides by the rules - if you don’t get a release there are sanctions and you take those penalties - there is no reason why players who have taken LIV membership could not qualify or be available for selection."

By “those penalties”, Kinnings referred to the fines and suspensions imposed on players for not fulfilling all their obligations to the circuit.

Kinnings emphasized that if players comply with these penalties and get things right, they could keep their DP World Tour cards. He said:

"All suspensions will count and you have to serve them. And the guys who’ve analyzed this in detail have said if they do it the right way, there is no reason why they can’t play in the Ryder Cup. We’re not going to change anything on that basis. Rules are rules and they apply for every member."

The next edition of the Ryder Cup will be played in 2025 at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York.