Team Jin & Ronic: LPGA duo reveals coach’s drink inspired their name at LPGA Dow Championship 2025

Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin returned to defend their title at the 2025 Dow Championship. The LPGA Tour pro named their team for this year's event as "Jin & Ronic."

In a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the LPGA Tour event, the two explained the reason for the unique name. Yin said that it was her coach's idea to name the team after Thitikul's coach's favorite drink, "gin and tonic."

"So it was my coach came up with this name because my coach and Jeeno's coach, they both love drinking...and then gin and tonic was your coach's favorite drink, so there is one day and then after drink he was like, maybe you guys can go for Jin & Ronic," Yin said, via ASAP Sports.

"It's the best team name so far to be honest to my opinion. Not being bias, but, yeah," Thitikul added.

The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, June 26, and will have its final on Sunday, June 29.

Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin share their excitement to play at the Dow Championship 2025

In the press conference on Wednesday, June 25, Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin reflected upon their excitement to compete in the Dow Championship 2025. In her last outing at the KPMG Women’s Open, Thitikul had a remarkable performance and settled in T4. E

arlier this year, Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open, and while speaking of playing at the Dow Championship, she said, via ASAP Sports:

"I think it's fun, though. Like we had some, you know, stress week which is major, but like we also have Dow which is so relax, and then really have fun out there, which is I think reminding our mentally health that's golf is just golf."

Ruoning Yin also played at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and she finished in T23. She is also excited to play this week and said:

"I think this week is the only team event we have on our schedule, and it just very unique, and especially we're like playing like intense golf last week and then come into this week just like more relaxing and just try to have fun out there."

The Dow Championship 2025 will start on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin will start their game on the first tee hole at 8:10 a.m.

Lydia Ko will team up with Danielle Kang this week, and their team will start the game at 7:59 a.m. in a group with team Ingrid Lindblad and Benedetta Moresco. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang start at 12:03 p.m. on the tenth tee hole, while Leona Maguire and Jennifer Kupcho will start on the first tee hole at 12:25 p.m.

