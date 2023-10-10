“Teeing off last in my group” - Jordan Spieth gives a sneak peek into his personal life

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular golfers in the world. He is known for his calm nature on the golf course. Recently, the American golfer shared some interesting details of his personal life in an interview with Golf Digest.

In the outlet's "Off Course with Jordan Spieth", the three-time major champion spoke about his likes and dislikes.

While answering what was his biggest pet peeve, Spieth said:

"Teeing off last in my group. I hate when the other couple of guys have the honors and I got to wait."

He was next asked about the first thing he bought after his first win on the Tour. Jordan said:

"I ended up buying a townhome. I moved out of an apartment complex into a townhome a couple of months later."

Jordan Spieth's favourite follow-up on social media would be NFL star Tom Brady. Speaking about the star, Spieth said:

"I think it's kind of cool that Tom Brady will follow me and like something that I post."

He also spoke about his favourite song saying:

"Ariana Grande performed 7 Rings and that one stayed stuck in my head. I'm not afraid to blast it by myself in the car, you know, no shame."

His favourite celebrity golfers with whom he ever played are Tony Romo and Stephen Curry.

"Probably Tony Romo. I put him and Steph (Curry) up there. He's been working harder on his game. And Steph's been, obviously, still in his prime," said Jordan.

"I was really starting to love the game"- When Jordan Spieth spoke about his biggest inspiration

Tiger Woods has served as an influence to Spieth throughout his golf career. The American golfer said that he first fell in love with the game at about the same time when Woods was at his best.

The 15-time major winner provided Spieth with a lot of motivation to improve his game. Speaking about his inspiration, Jordan said (via Golf Week):

"Tiger Woods has been the biggest influence on my golf career. My dad has had a big impact on me as well. He was the one who encouraged me to start playing the game, provided me with the opportunities and helped me set goals. In terms of Tiger, his prime years coincided with when I was really starting to love the game and was becoming really focused on trying to be the best that I could be."

Jordan Spieth started playing golf at the Brookhaven Country Club at a very young age. He had won The US Junior Championship in 2009 and 2011, joining Tiger Woods as the only golfer to win the tournament twice.

Spieth was blessed with a successful career at the amateur level while studying at the University of Texas. He turned pro in 2012 and has won 16 events in his career so far including 13 on the PGA Tour.

Spieth has also won three majors in his career including the 2015 Masters, 2015 US Open and 2017 Open Championship.