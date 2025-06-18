Telecom giant reportedly paying at least $25 million per year to PGA Tour to remain a title sponsor of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T has officially signed a new multi-year extension with the PGA Tour to continue as the title sponsor of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one of the Tour’s Signature events. According to reports, the telecommunications company is expected to pay at least $25 million annually under the new agreement.

PGA Tour's previous contract with AT&T expired after the 2025 tournament. While the official value of the new deal hasn’t been revealed, several industry sources estimate it’s worth at least $25 million per year. For comparison, Truist is paying over $200 million for seven years to sponsor the Truist Championship, as per Sports Business Journal.

AT&T has held the sponsorship since 1986, making it the longest-running title sponsorship on the PGA Tour. The 2025 edition, won by Rory McIlroy, marked AT&T’s 40th consecutive year as title sponsor.

The deal was done directly between AT&T and the PGA Tour, without involving any outside agencies. After the deal was announced, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said via the PGA Tour website:

“We are honored to extend with our longest-running title sponsor in AT&T, a committed supporter of Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Pebble Beach Company for four decades. A legacy event on our PGA TOUR schedule, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am holds a special place in the hearts of golf fans everywhere, and we are delighted to see this historic championship retain its association with AT&T.”

AT&T now joins other title sponsors like Valspar, 3M, and John Deere, who have also signed long-term deals through 2030.

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place from February 12, about two weeks later, compared to this year’s event, due to a change in the PGA Tour schedule. The 2026 edition will mark the 80th playing of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and AT&T’s 41st year as title sponsor.

Other PGA Tour title sponsors in 2025

Here’s a look at the PGA Tour’s title sponsors and their current agreements as of the 2025 season:

The Sentry – Sentry Insurance (through 2035)

– Sentry Insurance (through 2035) Sony Open – Sony (through 2026)

– Sony (through 2026) The American Express – AmEx (through 2028)

– AmEx (through 2028) Farmers Insurance Open – Farmers Insurance (through 2026)

– Farmers Insurance (through 2026) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – AT&T ( N/A )

– AT&T ( ) WM Phoenix Open – WM (through 2030)

– WM (through 2030) Genesis Invitational – Genesis ( N/A )

– Genesis ( ) Mexico Open at Vidanta – Grupo Vidanta ( N/A )

– Grupo Vidanta ( ) Cognizant Classic – Cognizant (through 2030)

– Cognizant (through 2030) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – Mastercard (through 2027)

– Mastercard (through 2027) Puerto Rico Open – Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (through 2026)

– Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (through 2026) Valspar Championship – Valspar (through 2030)

– Valspar (through 2030) Texas Children's Houston Open – Texas Children's (through 2028)

– Texas Children's (through 2028) Valero Texas Open – Valero (through 2028)

– Valero (through 2028) RBC Heritage – RBC (through 2025)

– RBC (through 2025) Corales Puntacana Championship – Grupo Puntacana (through 2027)

– Grupo Puntacana (through 2027) Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Zurich Insurance (through 2030)

– Zurich Insurance (through 2030) CJ Cup Byron Nelson – CJ Group (through 2033)

– CJ Group (through 2033) Truist Championship – Truist (through 2031)

– Truist (through 2031) ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic – Visit Myrtle Beach/ONEFlight ( N/A )

– Visit Myrtle Beach/ONEFlight ( ) Charles Schwab Challenge – Charles Schwab (through 2026)

– Charles Schwab (through 2026) RBC Canadian Open – RBC (through 2025)

– RBC (through 2025) Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – Workday (through 2031)

– Workday (through 2031) Travelers Championship – Travelers (through 2030)

– Travelers (through 2030) Rocket Mortgage Classic – Rocket Mortgage (through 2027)

– Rocket Mortgage (through 2027) John Deere Classic – John Deere (through 2030)

– John Deere (through 2030) Genesis Scottish Open – Genesis (through 2026)

– Genesis (through 2026) ISCO Championship – ISCO (through 2027)

– ISCO (through 2027) Barracuda Championship – Barracuda Networks (through 2025)

– Barracuda Networks (through 2025) 3M Open – 3M (through 2030)

– 3M (through 2030) Wyndham Championship – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (through 2026)

– Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (through 2026) FedEx St. Jude Championship – FedEx (through 2027)

– FedEx (through 2027) BMW Championship – BMW (through 2027)

