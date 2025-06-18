Telecom giant reportedly paying at least $25 million per year to PGA Tour to remain a title sponsor of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T has officially signed a new multi-year extension with the PGA Tour to continue as the title sponsor of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one of the Tour’s Signature events. According to reports, the telecommunications company is expected to pay at least $25 million annually under the new agreement.
PGA Tour's previous contract with AT&T expired after the 2025 tournament. While the official value of the new deal hasn’t been revealed, several industry sources estimate it’s worth at least $25 million per year. For comparison, Truist is paying over $200 million for seven years to sponsor the Truist Championship, as per Sports Business Journal.
AT&T has held the sponsorship since 1986, making it the longest-running title sponsorship on the PGA Tour. The 2025 edition, won by Rory McIlroy, marked AT&T’s 40th consecutive year as title sponsor.
The deal was done directly between AT&T and the PGA Tour, without involving any outside agencies. After the deal was announced, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said via the PGA Tour website:
“We are honored to extend with our longest-running title sponsor in AT&T, a committed supporter of Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Pebble Beach Company for four decades. A legacy event on our PGA TOUR schedule, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am holds a special place in the hearts of golf fans everywhere, and we are delighted to see this historic championship retain its association with AT&T.”
AT&T now joins other title sponsors like Valspar, 3M, and John Deere, who have also signed long-term deals through 2030.
The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place from February 12, about two weeks later, compared to this year’s event, due to a change in the PGA Tour schedule. The 2026 edition will mark the 80th playing of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and AT&T’s 41st year as title sponsor.
Other PGA Tour title sponsors in 2025
Here’s a look at the PGA Tour’s title sponsors and their current agreements as of the 2025 season:
- The Sentry – Sentry Insurance (through 2035)
- Sony Open – Sony (through 2026)
- The American Express – AmEx (through 2028)
- Farmers Insurance Open – Farmers Insurance (through 2026)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – AT&T (N/A)
- WM Phoenix Open – WM (through 2030)
- Genesis Invitational – Genesis (N/A)
- Mexico Open at Vidanta – Grupo Vidanta (N/A)
- Cognizant Classic – Cognizant (through 2030)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – Mastercard (through 2027)
- Puerto Rico Open – Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (through 2026)
- Valspar Championship – Valspar (through 2030)
- Texas Children's Houston Open – Texas Children's (through 2028)
- Valero Texas Open – Valero (through 2028)
- RBC Heritage – RBC (through 2025)
- Corales Puntacana Championship – Grupo Puntacana (through 2027)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Zurich Insurance (through 2030)
- CJ Cup Byron Nelson – CJ Group (through 2033)
- Truist Championship – Truist (through 2031)
- ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic – Visit Myrtle Beach/ONEFlight (N/A)
- Charles Schwab Challenge – Charles Schwab (through 2026)
- RBC Canadian Open – RBC (through 2025)
- Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – Workday (through 2031)
- Travelers Championship – Travelers (through 2030)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Rocket Mortgage (through 2027)
- John Deere Classic – John Deere (through 2030)
- Genesis Scottish Open – Genesis (through 2026)
- ISCO Championship – ISCO (through 2027)
- Barracuda Championship – Barracuda Networks (through 2025)
- 3M Open – 3M (through 2030)
- Wyndham Championship – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (through 2026)
- FedEx St. Jude Championship – FedEx (through 2027)
- BMW Championship – BMW (through 2027)