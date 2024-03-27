Texas Children’s Houston Open 2024: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The PGA Tour's next event is the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024, which is set to take place at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course in Houston, Texas, from Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 31.

While many top-ranked players have skipped the Children's Houston Open 2024, the Memorial Park field will still feature ten of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR. The top players, such as Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, and Will Zalatoris, will be competing for the $9.1 million purse event.

All the action of the Texas Children's Houston Open will be telecast live by Golf Channel on all four days before switching to NBC for the entire session on weekends. Here's the TV schedule for the event (all times ET):

Thursday, March 28

Round 1:

4-7 pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 29

Round 2:

4-7 pm: (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 30

Round 3:

1-3:30 pm (Golf Channel)

3:30–6 pm (NBC)

Sunday, March 31

Round 4:

1-3:30 pm (Golf Channel)

3:30–6 pm (NBC)

Streaming

The Texas Children's Houston Open can be streamed on Peacock as well as on the PGA Tour Live via ESPN+. ESPN+ will begin the coverage at 8:15 on weekdays, 11 am on Saturdays, and 7:45 am on Sundays.

Radio

The Texas Children's Houston Open will also be available for radio streaming via SiriusXM and pgatour.com/liveaudio. Here's the schedule (all times ET):

Thursday-Friday: 1–7 pm.

Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 pm

Tee time details for the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 explored

Here are the tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024, Round 1 (all times in ET):

1st tee:

8:20 am: Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

8:31 am: Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, and Josh Teater

8:42 am: Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, and James Hahn

8:53 am: Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, and Nick Hardy

9:04 am: Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, and Stewart Cink

9:15 am: Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, and Brandt Snedeker

9:26 am: Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, and Austin Cook

9:37 am: Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

9:48 am: Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, and Thomas Detry

9:59 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, and Pierce Coody

10:10 am: Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, and Norman Xiong

10:21 am: Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

1:20 pm: Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

1:31 pm: Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, and Henrik Norlander

1:42 pm: Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, and Callum Tarren

1:53 pm: Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

2:04 pm: Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, and Jason Day

2:15 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, and Tom Hoge

2:26 pm: Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, and Tyson Alexander

2:37 pm: Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, and Zac Blair

2:48 pm: Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, and Kris Ventura

2:59 pm: Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

3:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, and Raul Pereda

3:21 pm: Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

10th tee

8:20 am: Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, and Garrick Higgo

8:31 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, and Ryan Fox

8:42 am: Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, and Aaron Rai

8:53 am: Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, and Will Zalatoris

9:04 am: Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, and Akshay Bhatia

9:15 am: Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

9:26 am: Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, and Tyler Duncan

9:37 am: Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, and S.H. Kim

9:48 am: Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, and Lanto Griffin

9:59 am: Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, and McClure Meissner

10:10 am: Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, and David Skinns

10:21 am: Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

1:20 pm: Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, and Michael Kim

1:31 pm: Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, and Joseph Bramlett

1:42 pm: Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, and Vince Whaley

1:53 pm: Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, and J.B. Holmes

2:04 pm: Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, and Vincent Norrman

2:15 pm: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

2:26 pm: Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, and Jimmy Walker

2:37 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

2:48 pm: Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

2:59 pm: William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

3:10 pm: Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

3:21 pm: Chan Kim, Blaine Hale