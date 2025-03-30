Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 Day 4 Weather Forecast: Will Sunday pose more challenges?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 30, 2025 09:45 GMT
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After weather disruptions in the first two rounds, the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 finally witnessed a day without interruptions. The final round of the tournament is also expected to proceed smoothly, but rainfall isn't entirely out of the picture.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Sunday, March 30, will be around 84°F. Winds will be blowing from the south at 9 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 22 mph. There is a 62% probability of showers, but conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. The sky is expected to be overcast, and the probability of thunderstorms is at 15%.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Day 4:

Morning

  • Wind: SSE at 8 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph
  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew Point: 71°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 62%
  • Precipitation: 0.02 in
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 5 miles

Afternoon

  • Wind: S at 12 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 22 mph
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew Point: 71°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 42%
  • Precipitation: 0.01 in
  • Cloud Cover: 91%
  • Visibility: 5 miles

Evening

  • Wind: S at 9 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 13 mph
  • Humidity: 83%
  • Dew Point: 71°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 10%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 70%
  • Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details explored for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 4

Min Woo Lee takes the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 after Round Three (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

  • 11:00 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo
  • 11:11 a.m.: Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 11:22 a.m.: Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner
  • 11:33 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin
  • 11:44 a.m.: Sami Välimäki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley
  • 11:55 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama
  • 12:06 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu
  • 12:17 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy
  • 12:28 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria
  • 12:39 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
  • 12:50 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson
  • 1:01 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox
Tee No. 10

  • 11:00 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole
  • 11:11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty
  • 11:22 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips
  • 11:33 a.m.: Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau
  • 11:44 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin
  • 11:55 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles
  • 12:06 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:17 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody
  • 12:28 p.m.: Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner
  • 12:39 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone
  • 12:50 p.m.: Chad Ramey, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
