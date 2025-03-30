After weather disruptions in the first two rounds, the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 finally witnessed a day without interruptions. The final round of the tournament is also expected to proceed smoothly, but rainfall isn't entirely out of the picture.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Sunday, March 30, will be around 84°F. Winds will be blowing from the south at 9 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 22 mph. There is a 62% probability of showers, but conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses. The sky is expected to be overcast, and the probability of thunderstorms is at 15%.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Day 4:

Morning

Wind: SSE at 8 mph

SSE at 8 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 18 mph

Up to 18 mph Humidity: 81%

81% Dew Point: 71°F

71°F Probability of Precipitation: 62%

62% Precipitation: 0.02 in

0.02 in Cloud Cover: 99%

99% Visibility: 5 miles

Afternoon

Wind: S at 12 mph

S at 12 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 22 mph

Up to 22 mph Humidity: 68%

68% Dew Point: 71°F

71°F Probability of Precipitation: 42%

42% Precipitation: 0.01 in

0.01 in Cloud Cover: 91%

91% Visibility: 5 miles

Evening

Wind: S at 9 mph

S at 9 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 13 mph

Up to 13 mph Humidity: 83%

83% Dew Point: 71°F

71°F Probability of Precipitation: 10%

10% Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 70%

70% Visibility: 10 miles

Tee time details explored for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 4

Min Woo Lee takes the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 after Round Three (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

11:00 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo

Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo 11:11 a.m.: Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard 11:22 a.m.: Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner 11:33 a.m.: Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin

Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin 11:44 a.m.: Sami Välimäki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley

Sami Välimäki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley 11:55 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama

Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama 12:06 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu

Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu 12:17 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy

Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy 12:28 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria

Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria 12:39 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax 12:50 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson

Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson 1:01 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox

Tee No. 10

11:00 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole 11:11 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty

Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty 11:22 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips

Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips 11:33 a.m.: Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau

Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau 11:44 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin

Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin 11:55 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles

Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles 12:06 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler

Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler 12:17 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody

Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody 12:28 p.m.: Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner

Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner 12:39 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone

Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone 12:50 p.m.: Chad Ramey, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

