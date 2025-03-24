Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 Field update: Erik Van Rooyen withdraws, new golfers step in

The Texas Children's Houston Open is next week on the PGA Tour. It has a stacked field full of top-ranked competitors ready to fight it out after last weekend's thrilling Valspar Championship.

Since the posting of this tweet, a few players have come and gone from the field. Brian Campbell withdrew, and Aaron Baddeley took his place. Andrew Putnam was replaced by Bronson Burgoon, and Carson Young withdrew with Anders Albertson taking his place.

Additionally, Erik van Rooyen dropped out, while Philip Knowles and Vince Covello got added to the field thanks to an exemption either from Q-School or the DP World Tour.

It is not a Signature Event, marking two weeks in a row that the PGA Tour is playing a standard, full-field event. Despite that, it is not lacking in top-end talent in the field. Here's the full field per the Tour's communications page.

The field is highlighted by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is going for his fourth top-10 finish at this event. He's joined by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is in the field for the first time in more than a decade.

Other stars ready to play the Houston Open include:

Jacob Bridgeman

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Beau Hossler

Zach Johnson

Sungjae Im

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Peter Malnati

Maverick McNealy

Aldrich Potgieter

Adam Schenk

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Danny Willett

Stephan Jaeger, the defending champion, is not in the field. Scheffler finished T2 last year.

Odds for Houston Open revealed

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler is the top candidate to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. He's the World No. 1, so if he's in the field, he's likely to be predicted as the winner despite having zero wins in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler is the Houston Open favorite (Image via Imagn)

He's +3300, and Rory McIlroy is not far behind based on the early odds from CBS Sports. The rest of the contenders are:

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +9000

Harris English +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Niklas Norgaard +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Beau Hossler +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Ryan Fox +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Nicolas Echavarria +12000

Matthias Schmid +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Matt Mccarty +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

The Texas Children's Houston Open tees off Thursday, March 27.

