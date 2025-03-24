Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 Field update: Erik Van Rooyen withdraws, new golfers step in

The Texas Children's Houston Open is next week on the PGA Tour. It has a stacked field full of top-ranked competitors ready to fight it out after last weekend's thrilling Valspar Championship.
Since the posting of this tweet, a few players have come and gone from the field. Brian Campbell withdrew, and Aaron Baddeley took his place. Andrew Putnam was replaced by Bronson Burgoon, and Carson Young withdrew with Anders Albertson taking his place.
Additionally, Erik van Rooyen dropped out, while Philip Knowles and Vince Covello got added to the field thanks to an exemption either from Q-School or the DP World Tour.
It is not a Signature Event, marking two weeks in a row that the PGA Tour is playing a standard, full-field event. Despite that, it is not lacking in top-end talent in the field. Here's the full field per the Tour's communications page.
The field is highlighted by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is going for his fourth top-10 finish at this event. He's joined by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is in the field for the first time in more than a decade.
Other stars ready to play the Houston Open include:
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Jason Day
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Beau Hossler
- Zach Johnson
- Sungjae Im
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Peter Malnati
- Maverick McNealy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Adam Schenk
- J.J. Spaun
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Danny Willett
Stephan Jaeger, the defending champion, is not in the field. Scheffler finished T2 last year.
Odds for Houston Open revealed
Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler is the top candidate to win the Texas Children's Houston Open. He's the World No. 1, so if he's in the field, he's likely to be predicted as the winner despite having zero wins in 2025.
He's +3300, and Rory McIlroy is not far behind based on the early odds from CBS Sports. The rest of the contenders are:
- Aaron Rai +2800
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Davis Thompson +3300
- Jason Day +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Michael Kim +3500
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Taylor Pendrith +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Jacob Bridgeman +5000
- Maverick McNealy +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Keith Mitchell +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Max Greyserman +6500
- Taylor Moore +6500
- Joe Highsmith +7000
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +9000
- Nick Taylor +9000
- Harry Hall +9000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Seamus Power +9000
- Samuel Stevens +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Max Mcgreevy +11000
- Niklas Norgaard +11000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Beau Hossler +11000
- Austin Eckroat +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Ryan Gerard +12000
- Doug Ghim +12000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +12000
- Nicolas Echavarria +12000
- Matthias Schmid +15000
- Davis Riley +15000
- Isaiah Salinda +15000
- Jeremy Paul +15000
- Matt Mccarty +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Nick Dunlap +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Jesper Svensson +15000
- Ricky Castillo +15000
The Texas Children's Houston Open tees off Thursday, March 27.