Texas Children's Houston Open Day 2 Weather Forecast: Will rain affect Friday’s play?

The first day of the Texas Children's Houston Open began with a rain delay and was eventually cut short due to darkness. Rain is also expected to play spoilsport on Day 2.

As per AccuWeather, there is a 97 percent chance of rain at Memorial Park in Houston on Friday, March 28. Conditions are expected to be cloudy and breezy, with periods of showers and thunderstorms. As the day progresses, the intensity of thunderstorms may increase, potentially causing further disruptions.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 73°F during the day. In the morning, eastern winds will blow at 15 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph. The probability of rain is 77 percent in the morning but will rise to 89 percent in the afternoon and evening.

East-southeast winds will continue at 15 mph during the day, with gusts up to 28 mph, while the evening will feature slower south-southeast winds at 8 mph, with gusts up to 12 mph.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Texas Children's Houston Open, Day 2 (as per AcuWeather):

Morning

Wind: East at 15 mph

East at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph

Up to 28 mph Humidity: 85%

85% Dew Point: 63°F

63°F Probability of Precipitation: 77%

77% Precipitation: 0.13 in

0.13 in Cloud Cover: 99%

99% Visibility: 8 miles

Afternoon

Wind: ESE at 15 mph

ESE at 15 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph

Up to 28 mph Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: 64°F

64°F Probability of Precipitation: 89%

89% Precipitation: 0.43 in

0.43 in Cloud Cover: 96%

96% Visibility: 8 miles

Evening

Wind: SSE at 8 mph

SSE at 8 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 12 mph

Up to 12 mph Humidity: 88%

88% Dew Point: 65°F

65°F Probability of Precipitation: 86%

86% Precipitation: 0.30 in

0.30 in Cloud Cover: 92%

92% Visibility: 8 miles

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Day 1 leaderboard explored

Following the first day of action, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell, and Taylor Pendrith share a one-shot lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.

Trey Mullinax, Mac Meissner, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder, Victor Perez, Jackson Sube, Rasmus Højgaard, and Eric Cole are all tied just one shot back. Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer and last year's runner-up, Scottie Scheffler, sits two strokes behind alongside four other players.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 after opening day (top 5 and ties):

T1. Alejandro Tosti: -5

T1. Ryan Gerard: -5

T1. Keith Mitchell: -5

T1. Taylor Pendrith: -5

T5. Trey Mullinax: -4

T5. Mac Meissner: -4

T5. Min Woo Lee: -4

T5. Sam Ryder: -4

T5. Victor Perez: -4

T5. Rasmus Højgaard: -4

T5. Eric Cole: -4

T5. Jackson Suber: -4

