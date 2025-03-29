Texas Children's Houston Open Day 3 Weather Forecast: Will wind and rain keep disrupting play at Memorial Park?

The first two days of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 were severely affected by inclement weather. Neither day saw uninterrupted rounds, and the third day isn't expected to be much different.

According to AccuWeather's forecast, there is an 80 percent probability of precipitation at Memorial Park in Houston on Saturday, March 29. Conditions are expected to be slightly better on Saturday with warmer weather. The sky will be cloudy, with occasional spells of rain in the morning and afternoon.

The maximum temperature on day 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will reach around 86°F during the day. South-southwest winds will blow at 8 mph, with gusts of up to 22 mph.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Texas Children's Houston Open Day 3 (as per AcuWeather):

Morning

Wind: Southwest (SW) at 7 mph

Southwest (SW) at 7 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 16 mph

Up to 16 mph Humidity: 81%

81% Dew Point : 69°F

: 69°F Probability of Precipitation: 56%

56% Precipitation: 0.04 inches

0.04 inches Cloud Cover: 45%

45% Visibility: 9 miles

Afternoon

Wind: South (S) at 9 mph

South (S) at 9 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 22 mph

Up to 22 mph Humidity: 62%

62% Dew Point: 69°F

69°F Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 0.03 inches

0.03 inches Cloud Cover: 31%

31% Visibility: 9 miles

Evening

Conditions: Warm with low clouds

Warm with low clouds Wind: South-Southeast (SSE) at 9 mph

South-Southeast (SSE) at 9 mph Wind Gusts: Up to 21 mph

Up to 21 mph Humidity: 82%

82% Dew Point: 68°F

68°F Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.00 inches

0.00 inches Cloud Cover: 98%

98% Visibility: 5 miles

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Day 2 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 after the second day (top 18 and ties):

1. Scottie Scheffler -11

T2. Taylor Pendrith -10

T2. Nico Echavarria -10 (thru 16 holes)

T4. Min Woo Lee -9 (thru 16 holes)

T4. Ryan Gerard -9 (thru 11 holes)

T6. Jackson Suber -8

T6. Trey Mullinax -8

T8. Gary Woodland -7

T8. Kurt Kitayama -7

T8. Rasmus Højgaard -7

T8. Eric Cole -7

T8. Keith Mitchell -7

T8. Ryan Fox -7 (thru 15 holes)

T14. Kevin Yu -6

T14. Stephan Jaeger -6

T14. Matthew Riedel -6 (thru 13 holes)

T14. Alejandro Tosti -6 (thru 13 holes)

T18. Tony Finau -5

T18. Michael Kim -5

T18. Isaiah Salinda -5

T18. Adam Svensson -5

T18. Victor Perez -5

T18. Mac Meissner -5

T18. Taylor Dickson -5

T18. Adam Hadwin -5 (thru 16 holes)

T18. Jake Knapp -5 (thru 16 holes)

T18. Emiliano Grillo -5 (thru 15 holes)

T18. Mackenzie Hughes -5 (thru 14 holes)

T18. Sam Ryder -5 (thru 14 holes)

