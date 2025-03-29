Texas Children's Houston Open Day 3 Weather Forecast: Will wind and rain keep disrupting play at Memorial Park?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:24 GMT
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children
PGA Texas Children's Houston Open (Image Source: Getty)

The first two days of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 were severely affected by inclement weather. Neither day saw uninterrupted rounds, and the third day isn't expected to be much different.

According to AccuWeather's forecast, there is an 80 percent probability of precipitation at Memorial Park in Houston on Saturday, March 29. Conditions are expected to be slightly better on Saturday with warmer weather. The sky will be cloudy, with occasional spells of rain in the morning and afternoon.

The maximum temperature on day 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will reach around 86°F during the day. South-southwest winds will blow at 8 mph, with gusts of up to 22 mph.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the Texas Children's Houston Open Day 3 (as per AcuWeather):

Morning

  • Wind: Southwest (SW) at 7 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 16 mph
  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew Point: 69°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 56%
  • Precipitation: 0.04 inches
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 9 miles

Afternoon

  • Wind: South (S) at 9 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 22 mph
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Dew Point: 69°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 55%
  • Precipitation: 0.03 inches
  • Cloud Cover: 31%
  • Visibility: 9 miles

Evening

  • Conditions: Warm with low clouds
  • Wind: South-Southeast (SSE) at 9 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 21 mph
  • Humidity: 82%
  • Dew Point: 68°F
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 inches
  • Cloud Cover: 98%
  • Visibility: 5 miles
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Day 2 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 after the second day (top 18 and ties):

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler -11
  • T2. Taylor Pendrith -10
  • T2. Nico Echavarria -10 (thru 16 holes)
  • T4. Min Woo Lee -9 (thru 16 holes)
  • T4. Ryan Gerard -9 (thru 11 holes)
  • T6. Jackson Suber -8
  • T6. Trey Mullinax -8
  • T8. Gary Woodland -7
  • T8. Kurt Kitayama -7
  • T8. Rasmus Højgaard -7
  • T8. Eric Cole -7
  • T8. Keith Mitchell -7
  • T8. Ryan Fox -7 (thru 15 holes)
  • T14. Kevin Yu -6
  • T14. Stephan Jaeger -6
  • T14. Matthew Riedel -6 (thru 13 holes)
  • T14. Alejandro Tosti -6 (thru 13 holes)
  • T18. Tony Finau -5
  • T18. Michael Kim -5
  • T18. Isaiah Salinda -5
  • T18. Adam Svensson -5
  • T18. Victor Perez -5
  • T18. Mac Meissner -5
  • T18. Taylor Dickson -5
  • T18. Adam Hadwin -5 (thru 16 holes)
  • T18. Jake Knapp -5 (thru 16 holes)
  • T18. Emiliano Grillo -5 (thru 15 holes)
  • T18. Mackenzie Hughes -5 (thru 14 holes)
  • T18. Sam Ryder -5 (thru 14 holes)

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...



