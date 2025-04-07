  • home icon
  • Texas Open 2025 winner Brian Harman gets major ranking boost ahead of the Masters

Texas Open 2025 winner Brian Harman gets major ranking boost ahead of the Masters

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:52 GMT
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Brian Harman at the Valero Texas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Valero Texas Open 2025 win has helped Brian Harman get a major ranking boost ahead of the Masters. He has made a 27-spot jump to get inside the top 25 in the latest OWGR update.

On Sunday, April 6, Brian Harman carded a 3-over 75 to aggregate at 9-under. Despite shooting the worst round of the week, he managed to post a three-shot win over Ryan Gerard and claim his fourth PGA Tour title.

Ahead of this week, Harman was ranked 49th in the OWGR and was on the verge of dropping out of the top 50 for the first time since 2022. However, he has now surged to 22nd in the latest ranking update.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the top spot, followed by Rory McIlroy. Among the other names, Maverick McNealy has broken into the top 10 of the OWGR after a T3 finish at San Antonio. Notably, he will make his first-ever start at Augusta National this week.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.0663
  2. Rory McIlroy: 9.8817
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.7824
  4. Collin Morikawa: 6.6090
  5. Ludvig Åberg: 5.7037
  6. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.3940
  7. Russell Henley: 5.0357
  8. Justin Thomas: 4.3249
  9. Viktor Hovland: 4.2421
  10. Maverick McNealy: 3.6722
  11. Wyndham Clark: 3.6494
  12. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.5932
  13. Shane Lowry: 3.5841
  14. Sepp Straka: 3.5001
  15. Keegan Bradley: 3.4842
  16. Patrick Cantlay: 3.4147
  17. Robert MacIntyre: 3.3111
  18. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2794
  19. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2010
  20. Billy Horschel: 3.1823
  21. Corey Conners: 2.9531
  22. Brian Harman: 2.9446
  23. Min Woo Lee: 2.9397
  24. Akshay Bhatia: 2.8473
  25. Sungjae Im: 2.8331
  26. Sahith Theegala: 2.8178
  27. Thomas Detry: 2.7893
  28. Aaron Rai: 2.7722
  29. J.J. Spaun: 2.7549
  30. Lucas Glover: 2.5686
  31. Nick Taylor: 2.5669
  32. Adam Scott: 2.5468
  33. Tom Kim: 2.5065
  34. Tony Finau: 2.4885
  35. Byeong Hun An: 2.4513
  36. Jason Day: 2.4469
  37. Sam Burns: 2.4050
  38. Harris English: 2.3459
  39. Justin Rose: 2.3068
  40. Denny McCarthy: 2.2851
How has Brian Harman performed in the Masters over the years? Record explored

Brian Harman hasn't had great memories with the Masters so far and has the worst record here among all four majors. He has made just two cuts in six starts at the Augusta National and hasn't finished better than T12 in 2021. He has yet to make it to the weekend since that year.

Here's a look at Harman's results at the Masters Tournament:

  • 2015: CUT (76, 72)
  • 2018: T44, +4 (73, 74, 76, 69)
  • 2021: T12 -2 (69, 69, 74, 74)
  • 2022: CUT (74, 75)
  • 2023: CUT (77, 74)
  • 2024: CUT (81, 72)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
