Texas Open 2025 winner Brian Harman gets major ranking boost ahead of the Masters

The Valero Texas Open 2025 win has helped Brian Harman get a major ranking boost ahead of the Masters. He has made a 27-spot jump to get inside the top 25 in the latest OWGR update.

On Sunday, April 6, Brian Harman carded a 3-over 75 to aggregate at 9-under. Despite shooting the worst round of the week, he managed to post a three-shot win over Ryan Gerard and claim his fourth PGA Tour title.

Ahead of this week, Harman was ranked 49th in the OWGR and was on the verge of dropping out of the top 50 for the first time since 2022. However, he has now surged to 22nd in the latest ranking update.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the top spot, followed by Rory McIlroy. Among the other names, Maverick McNealy has broken into the top 10 of the OWGR after a T3 finish at San Antonio. Notably, he will make his first-ever start at Augusta National this week.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR:

Scottie Scheffler: 14.0663 Rory McIlroy: 9.8817 Xander Schauffele: 7.7824 Collin Morikawa: 6.6090 Ludvig Åberg: 5.7037 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.3940 Russell Henley: 5.0357 Justin Thomas: 4.3249 Viktor Hovland: 4.2421 Maverick McNealy: 3.6722 Wyndham Clark: 3.6494 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.5932 Shane Lowry: 3.5841 Sepp Straka: 3.5001 Keegan Bradley: 3.4842 Patrick Cantlay: 3.4147 Robert MacIntyre: 3.3111 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2794 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2010 Billy Horschel: 3.1823 Corey Conners: 2.9531 Brian Harman: 2.9446 Min Woo Lee: 2.9397 Akshay Bhatia: 2.8473 Sungjae Im: 2.8331 Sahith Theegala: 2.8178 Thomas Detry: 2.7893 Aaron Rai: 2.7722 J.J. Spaun: 2.7549 Lucas Glover: 2.5686 Nick Taylor: 2.5669 Adam Scott: 2.5468 Tom Kim: 2.5065 Tony Finau: 2.4885 Byeong Hun An: 2.4513 Jason Day: 2.4469 Sam Burns: 2.4050 Harris English: 2.3459 Justin Rose: 2.3068 Denny McCarthy: 2.2851

How has Brian Harman performed in the Masters over the years? Record explored

Brian Harman hasn't had great memories with the Masters so far and has the worst record here among all four majors. He has made just two cuts in six starts at the Augusta National and hasn't finished better than T12 in 2021. He has yet to make it to the weekend since that year.

Here's a look at Harman's results at the Masters Tournament:

2015: CUT (76, 72)

2018: T44, +4 (73, 74, 76, 69)

2021: T12 -2 (69, 69, 74, 74)

2022: CUT (74, 75)

2023: CUT (77, 74)

2024: CUT (81, 72)

