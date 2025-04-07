Texas Open 2025 winner Brian Harman gets major ranking boost ahead of the Masters

The Valero Texas Open 2025 win has helped Brian Harman get a major ranking boost ahead of the Masters. He has made a 27-spot jump to get inside the top 25 in the latest OWGR update.
On Sunday, April 6, Brian Harman carded a 3-over 75 to aggregate at 9-under. Despite shooting the worst round of the week, he managed to post a three-shot win over Ryan Gerard and claim his fourth PGA Tour title.
Ahead of this week, Harman was ranked 49th in the OWGR and was on the verge of dropping out of the top 50 for the first time since 2022. However, he has now surged to 22nd in the latest ranking update.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler continues to dominate the top spot, followed by Rory McIlroy. Among the other names, Maverick McNealy has broken into the top 10 of the OWGR after a T3 finish at San Antonio. Notably, he will make his first-ever start at Augusta National this week.
Here's a look at the latest OWGR:
- Scottie Scheffler: 14.0663
- Rory McIlroy: 9.8817
- Xander Schauffele: 7.7824
- Collin Morikawa: 6.6090
- Ludvig Åberg: 5.7037
- Hideki Matsuyama: 5.3940
- Russell Henley: 5.0357
- Justin Thomas: 4.3249
- Viktor Hovland: 4.2421
- Maverick McNealy: 3.6722
- Wyndham Clark: 3.6494
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3.5932
- Shane Lowry: 3.5841
- Sepp Straka: 3.5001
- Keegan Bradley: 3.4842
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.4147
- Robert MacIntyre: 3.3111
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2794
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.2010
- Billy Horschel: 3.1823
- Corey Conners: 2.9531
- Brian Harman: 2.9446
- Min Woo Lee: 2.9397
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.8473
- Sungjae Im: 2.8331
- Sahith Theegala: 2.8178
- Thomas Detry: 2.7893
- Aaron Rai: 2.7722
- J.J. Spaun: 2.7549
- Lucas Glover: 2.5686
- Nick Taylor: 2.5669
- Adam Scott: 2.5468
- Tom Kim: 2.5065
- Tony Finau: 2.4885
- Byeong Hun An: 2.4513
- Jason Day: 2.4469
- Sam Burns: 2.4050
- Harris English: 2.3459
- Justin Rose: 2.3068
- Denny McCarthy: 2.2851
How has Brian Harman performed in the Masters over the years? Record explored
Brian Harman hasn't had great memories with the Masters so far and has the worst record here among all four majors. He has made just two cuts in six starts at the Augusta National and hasn't finished better than T12 in 2021. He has yet to make it to the weekend since that year.
Here's a look at Harman's results at the Masters Tournament:
- 2015: CUT (76, 72)
- 2018: T44, +4 (73, 74, 76, 69)
- 2021: T12 -2 (69, 69, 74, 74)
- 2022: CUT (74, 75)
- 2023: CUT (77, 74)
- 2024: CUT (81, 72)