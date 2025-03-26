"TGL is better" - Fans react to Brooks Koepka's big statement downplaying LIV Golf

Fans on social media have reacted to Brooks Koepka's recent comments where he downplayed LIV Golf. He said that LIV Golf, despite being four years into its inception, is still in the process of establishing its direction.

Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 amidst a bad stretch on the PGA Tour. In a recent interview on The Joe Pomp Show, Koepka said that LIV Golf is currently "behind where we should be." He said:

"Look we’re 4 years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott. I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be and where I think it should be."

"Because we are behind. To be quite fair. Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market," he added.

Koepka also said that the television deal with Fox Sports is a positive development to expand LIV Golf's presence. Popular golf account NUCLR GOLF shared Koepka's comments from the interview on their page on X.

Fans expressed their mixed reactions to Koepka's comments on LIV Golf in the comment section. Some fans believe that LIV Golf has struggled to establish itself over the years and has never gained serious traction since its inception in 2022.

"It's a dead fish .. 4 years in and no way up," one fan wrote.

"It was over before it started a big money grab. The pga tour is thriving no matter what people say," another fan declared.

Other fans said that it's still early to judge LIV Golf and that its true impact will be clearer with more time.

"They are not 4 years in. They are 3 years and some change. I think they’re ahead of what most people thought. We’ll see where they’re at when they hit the 5 yr mark," a fan commented.

Another group of fans pointed to the growing popularity of newer formats like TGL.

"TGL is better," one fan commented.

"Totally forgot it’s been 4 years. Meanwhile TGL is gaining momentum," another fan quipped.

A few fans also believed that LIV, along with TGL and TopGolf, is good for the sport.

"Golf is on an upward trajectory, and that is because of LIV and TopGolf and TGL… the “changes” work," one of the fans wrote.

Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 in a more than $100 million deal till 2026, as per The Guardian.

A look at Brooks Koepka's performance on LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka has performed splendidly on LIV Golf. He has competed in 39 LIV Golf tournaments from 2022 to 2025. He has had five wins, 10 top-5 finishes and 15 top-10 finishes.

Koepka five wins came at 2022 LIV Golf Jeddah, 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah, 2023 LIV Golf Orlando, 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier and 2024 LIV Golf Singapore. He finished 3rd in the LIV Golf standings in 2023 and 5th in 2024.

Let's take a look at Brooks Koepka's best performances on LIV Golf:

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah: 1-x

2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier: 1-x

2022 LIV Golf Jeddah: 1-x

2024 LIV Golf Singapore: 1

2023 LIV Golf Orlando: 1

2023 LIV Golf Singapore: 3

2023 LIV Golf Andalucía: 3

2023 LIV Golf Tulsa: T5

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba: T5

2025 LIV Golf Singapore: 2

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide: T7

2022 LIV Golf Bangkok: T8

2024 LIV Golf Houston: T9

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide: T9

2023 LIV Golf DC: T12

