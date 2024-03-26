TGL golf league rules update: Match play format, referees, timeouts and everything you need to know

On Monday, March 25, the TGL announced the format of the much-anticipated upcoming tech-infused league. The format is new and exciting for golf fans, and the league is set to be played inside the SoFi Center dome, currently under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The 18 players are divided into six teams, who will play three two-hour weekly matches, telecast in prime time on ESPN.
Here's a look at the format and other details of the TGL:
Format
The matches will take place in two sessions called triples and singles. The triples will consist of nine holes, each worth nine points. All three players of the team will be involved in playing alternate shots.
The singles session will have six holes, each worth one point. The team with the most points in the end will be declared the winner, but in case of a tie, the match will go into overtime.
The TGL Venue
The TGL's venue is unlike any past golf venues we have seen. All matches will take place inside a large dome being constructed on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
There will be a gigantic screen set up at the venue measuring 64*46 feet, almost 20 times bigger than usual simulator screens. Players will hit the shot into the screen from the tee box, which will have real grass, rough, fairway, and sand, depending on where the ball lands.
Short Game
For the short game, the GreenZone is being built of 50 yards with an adaptable surface to create hole-to-hole variations. This green can switch the topography and also rotate using the Virtual Green Technology of Full Swing Golf.
Scoring Format
The winning team will be awarded two points whether in regulation or overtime. However, if the team loses in overtime, it will still get one point. The four teams with the most points will qualify for the playoffs. Only one of the four teams will be eliminated in the playoffs while the others will compete in the 'best-of-three' Championship.
Shot Clock and Referee
TGL has introduced a shot clock of 40 seconds, and players will have to hit the shot within this time; otherwise, they'll be penalized by one stroke.
The tech-infused league will also feature referees who have vast experience handling big players under pressure situations. Two golf rules officials will also be present in the booth with them.
Timeouts
Each team will have the option to take four timeouts per match, two in the Triples and the other two in Singles. In case of not using them, they will not be carried forward to the next session or next match.
Who are the players competing in TGL?
Here is the current roster of the TGL:
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Thomas
- Rickie Fowler
- Collin Morikawa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Tom Kim
- Keegan Bradley
- Sahith Theegala
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Kevin Kisner
- Lucas Glover